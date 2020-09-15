VIDEO: First Look at AMERICAN PROPHET: FREDERICK DOUGLASS IN HIS OWN WORDS at Arena Stage

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AMERICAN PROPHET is set to begin performances on May 28 - July 3, 2021.

Arena Stage is releasing the first look at a new song from next season's upcoming world-premiere musical, American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words.

On September 15, 1838, Frederick Douglass and Anna Murray-Douglass were married. As an abolitionist, she was instrumental in securing Frederick's freedom from slavery. To commemorate the anniversary, Arena Stage has released the official music video for Let the Storm Come featuring Kristoyln Lloyd and Cornelius S. Smith Jr.

Watch the video below!

American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words is set to begin performances on May 28 - July 3, 2021 in the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage.

American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words is co-written and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. Co-written and music by Marcus Hummon.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You