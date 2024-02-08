Traveling Players Hosts THRILLS & CHILLS: A Festival Of Two Plays

The festival runs March 9-17.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 1 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK. Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to 'South Wales Borderers' from Signature Theatre's PRIVATE Photo 4 Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES

Traveling Players Hosts THRILLS & CHILLS: A Festival Of Two Plays

Tickets are now available for Traveling Players' Thrills & Chills play festival, which runs weekends March 9-17 at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center.  Performed by Traveling Players students, the festival will breathe new life into intrepid heroines and memorable monsters, with modern twists on beloved novels. 

Towering champions of the Gothic novel, Charlotte Brontë and Bram Stokertake take center stage in these family-friendly adaptations.  A whimsical parody that is fun for the whole family, Dracula: A Comic Thriller Starring Jennie Watson and Shirley Holmes combines Nancy Drew, and The Sisters Grimm, with a sprinkle of Monty Python's hilarious Holy Grail.   A must-see for any high school AP Literature student –  Brontë's quintessential coming-of-age journey, Jane Eyre leaps off the page in this bold and faithful production. 

About the Plays

Dracula: A Comic Thriller Starring Jennie Watson and Shirley Holmes  

by Kent R. Brown 

Ages 6 + | 60 minutes (no intermission)

Having munched their way through most of the population in rural Transylvania, Count Dracula and his minions have set their sights on the bright lights of London and all the tasty morsels who live therein.  The count must be stopped before all of London becomes his personal buffet! But, alas, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, the renowned sleuthing duo are vacationing and won't return for weeks. What to do? 

Fortunately, their resourceful nieces, Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson, would rather save London from annihilation than study for their upcoming exams.  Joined by Sabrina Van Helsing, the daughter of Bram Stoker's celebrated vampire slayer, and some new friends, this courageous band of novice vampire slayers sets off to do battle with the prince of darkness. 

Can Dracula be vanquished before he devours all of London? There are bites and screams galore, and a surprise ending that will delight the whole family! 

Jane Eyre

 Adapted by Dr. Christine Davey from the novel by Charlotte Brontë

Ages 8+ | 85 minutes (no intermission)

Orphaned as an infant, young Jane Eyre has known a lifetime of cruelty.  First at the hands of her tyrannical Aunt Reed and then during her education at a dreary charity school for impoverished children. 

Yet through it all, she yearns for something greater – a life free from the expectations and restrictions of poverty and girlhood that have shackled her.  As Jane exclaims, and the chorus echos, “I am no bird, and no net ensnares me. I am a free human being with an independent will. I am!” 

Join Jane on her eponymous journey into young adulthood, as she crafts an independent life that she can be proud of.  Faithfully adapted by Dr. Davey,  Charlotte Brontë's rich and remarkable novel takes center stage and sparkles with new life, love, and energy. 

The student actors featured in the festival receive professional training and direction, appropriate for their age and experience.  Dracula's performers are in grades 4-6 while Jane Eyre performers are in grades 8-12. 

The casts and crew include the talents of: Greta Brown (Arlington, VA), Maya Campbell (Washington DC), Kal Collins (Vienna, VA), Penelope Cox (Gaithersburg, MD), Kira Crandall (Falls Church, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Finnin Cullen (McLean, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, DC), Nini Farley (McLean, VA), Naomi Goldstein (Bethesda, MD), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Faith Martinez (Reston, VA), Ava McElvain (Arlington, VA), Lucy Miller (Arlington, VA), Sydney Peterson (Springfield, VA), Elise Pisz (McLean, VA), Hugo Ratheau (Falls Church, VA), Nora Read (Arlington, VA), Anna Rigby (McLean, VA), Fiona Sarin (Great Falls, VA), Chloe Seaman (Fairfax, VA), and Sophie Woodlock-Feghali (Falls Church, VA). 




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW With Daphne London Returns April 13 Photo
THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW With Daphne London Returns April 13

The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Daphne London is a unique blend of entertainment. Join the event on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30pm for a trivia competition and karaoke battle with prizes.

2
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA and Aaron Lewis Come to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hour Photo
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA and Aaron Lewis Come to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours

The first shows of the 2024 Concert Season at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia have been announced. The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is set to come to Midlothian on Saturday, August 10, 2024 and Aaron Lewis will perform on Friday, August 16, 2024.

3
AN EVENING WITH ESTHER PEREL: THE FUTURE OF RELATIONSHIPS, LOVE & DESIRE Comes To The Photo
AN EVENING WITH ESTHER PEREL: THE FUTURE OF RELATIONSHIPS, LOVE & DESIRE Comes To The Boch Center, April 10

'An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love & Desire’ comes to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on April 10, 2024. Join Esther for an immersive tour as she explores the cultural shifts transforming relationships and redefines how we connect, desire, and love. Tickets on sale Friday, January 26th at BochCenter.org.

4
Mill Mountain Theatres Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole, to Depart the Company Photo
Mill Mountain Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole, to Depart the Company

After a remarkable tenure, Ginger Poole bids farewell to Mill Mountain Theatre as Producing Artistic Director. Poole's leadership revitalized the theatre twice, navigating financial struggles and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Hot Stories For You

MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12MC Lyte Presents An R&B Mother's Day Celebration With PJ Morton and MAJOR At The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, May 12
George Lopez Comes to The Kennedy Center in MayGeorge Lopez Comes to The Kennedy Center in May
Baltimore Center Stage And Mosaic Theater Company Present MEXODUS A World Premiere Hip-Hop Remix MusicalBaltimore Center Stage And Mosaic Theater Company Present MEXODUS A World Premiere Hip-Hop Remix Musical
Theater Alliance Appoints New Producing Artistic DirectorTheater Alliance Appoints New Producing Artistic Director

Videos

New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Get A First Look At Roundhouse Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Is God Is in Washington, DC Is God Is
Constellation Theatre Company (6/13-7/14)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Washington, DC Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/18-11/10)
Small Island Big Song in Washington, DC Small Island Big Song
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/20-4/20)
Funny Girl in Washington, DC Funny Girl
Kennedy Center [Opera House] (6/25-7/14)
Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Washington, DC Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/10-2/10)
Tempestuous Elements  in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements 
Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
A.I.M by Kyle Abraham in Washington, DC A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You