Theatre Washington Announces Unified Extension of Covid-19 Safety Requirements at Area Theatres

Theatre Washington, in coordination with their partner theatres, announces an extension to the previously implemented and updated policies requiring vaccination and mask-wearing at theatre venues across the Washington, DC region. Policies will now remain in place until at least July 31, 2022.



Theatres across the region are continuing to unite to provide the highest level of public safety for their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers. Patrons must show proof that they are fully vaccinated (as defined by each theatre) at the time of their entry. Patrons may display proof of vaccination with a physical copy of their vaccination card and ID, and theatres may extend other options to provide proof of vaccination as detailed on their websites. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.



Theatres will offer exemptions for those who are not vaccinated, such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons must provide proof of a timely negative Covid-19 test-as defined by each venue-before performance start time.



For a full list of participating theatres and details to the policy, visit the Theatre Washington website.



In late March 2022 by Theatre Washington and Limelight Insights by Shugoll, a national marketing research company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, about when and if regional theatre-goers wanted the current mask and vaccination requirements in theatres to end. Over three-quarters of respondents (77%) were very negative about eliminating the vaccination requirement and the majority (53%) were not in favor of ending the mask requirement.



Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community to celebrate artistic achievement, strengthen the theatrical workforce, support institutional growth and advancement, and cultivate collective action. Theatre Washington's core programs include: the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.