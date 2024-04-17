Theater J Announces HESTER STREET Extension

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater J has announced that, due to popular demand, their world premiere production Hester Street will be extending its run through April 28.

"This is one of the best-selling shows in Theater J's history,” says Theater J Managing Director, David Lloyd Olson. "We are excited for more people to experience this incredible production."

Theater J Artistic Director Hayley Finn adds, “I'm thrilled that this world premiere is connecting so strongly with our audiences. The entire artistic team has created such gorgeous work. It's a joy to share this production with our community.”

An additional six performances have been added from April 21-28. For more information about the extension and to purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210.

About Theater J

Theater J is a nationally renowned, professional theater that celebrates, explores, and struggles with the complexities and nuances of both the Jewish experience and the universal human condition. Our work illuminates and examines ethical questions of our time, inter-cultural experiences that parallel our own, and the changing landscape of Jewish identities. As the nation's largest and most prominent Jewish theater, we aim to preserve and expand a rich Jewish theatrical tradition and to create community and commonality through theater-going experiences.

About the Edlavitch DCJCC

Theater J is a proud program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC). Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC embraces inclusion in all its programs and activities. We welcome and encourage the participation of all people, regardless of their background, sexual orientation, abilities, or religion, including interfaith couples and families.