Theater Alliance Produces Stage Adaptation Of THE BLUEST EYE

As part of its family-friendly 20th Anniversary Season, Theater Alliance is revisiting a show it produced more than 15 years ago: The Bluest Eye, adapted from Toni Morrison's novel by Lydia R. Diamond.

The production takes a historic lens to issues of loneliness, self-perception, and beauty standards - issues that young people of today continue to grapple with, magnified by the ubiquity of social media platforms.

Eleven-year-old Pecola Breedlove, a Black girl in 1940s Ohio, wants nothing more than to be loved by her family and schoolmates. Blaming her dark skin for the ridicule she endures, she prays for blue eyes, sure that love will follow.

The stage adaptation of Morrison's acclaimed novel invites audiences to consider how they have internalized beauty standards, whiteness, and other societal constructs that keep us isolated from one another.

This production features Amiah Marshall, Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, Pauline Lamb, Melanie A. Lawrence, Tre'mon K. Mills, Khalia Muhammad, Nikki Owens, and Devin Nikki Thomas, under the direction of Otis Cortez Ramsey-Zöe.

This production, which opens on June 2, revisits the celebrated 2006 production directed by David Muse, who now serves as the Artistic Director of Studio Theatre. The earlier production was one of the first to stage Diamond's adaptation, and received both popular and critical acclaim.

"As we mark this anniversary year, we were intentional about wanting to honor our history," says Raymond O. Caldwell, Theater Alliance's Producing Artistic Director. "This was one of the early productions that laid the foundation for what Theater Alliance is today."

Through its Radical Neighboring Initiative, Theater Alliance strives to create a community where everyone feels welcome at the theater. Name Your Own Price tickets are available online for every performance, ensuring that anyone who wants to experience the work can do so.

Season 20 at Theater Alliance is made possible through the support of the Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, the Share Fund, Prince Charitable Trusts, the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities, MidAtlantic Arts Foundation, and the Black Seed Fund. Season 20 is generously sponsored by David and Jean Heilman Grier.

CAST

PECOLA Amiah Marshall

CLAUDIA Melanie A. Lawrence

MRS. BREEDLOVE Nikki Owens

FRIEDA/DARLENE Khalia Muhammad

MAMA Pauline Lamb

MAUREEN PEEL Devin Nikki Thomas

SOAPHEAD Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour

CHOLLY Tre'mon Mills

CREATIVE TEAM

Scenic Design Tiffani Sydnor

Lighting Design John Alexander

Sound Design Justin Schmitz

Costume Design Danielle Preston

Properties Design Martin Bernier

Intimacy Choreographer Tiffany Quinn

Assistant Director Genny Ceperley

Associate Lighting Designer Jerrett Harrington

Production Stage Manager Jared Shamberger

Tickets, including Name Your Own Price, are available for purchase.

