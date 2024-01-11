The Washington Ballet Celebrates Record Breaking Success With THE NUTCRACKER

The Washington Ballet has announced the success of its production of "The Nutcracker," marking the second consecutive highest-grossing run in its nearly 20-year history. In a time when non-profit performing arts companies, especially ballet companies, face nationwide struggles, TWB's achievement stands as a testament to its resilience and commitment to fulfilling its mission.

Amidst a backdrop of troubling reports on the challenges faced by not-for-profit theaters across the country, including articles “America’s Not-For-Profit Theaters Are in Trouble” (Theatre Mania) and “American Theater is Imploding Before Our Eyes.” (New York Times), TWB shines as a beacon of hope and success in the performing arts landscape.

In a recent interview, Incoming Artistic Director Edwaard Liang expressed his excitement about leading TWB, stating, "I'm really excited to be able to lead this incredible institution and be a ballet ambassador for D.C. The mission and vision that we are passionate about is to bring world-class dance and art to the D.C. area and beyond, serving its diverse communities."

With Liang's vision for the 2024-2025 season, TWB promises to continue pushing boundaries, and sharing the transformative language of dance. Liang invites the community to be part of the excitement, stating, "I truly invite you to come and be a part of the season of Discovery, our current season at the Washington Ballet."

The success of "The Nutcracker" is not only a celebration of a seasonal classic but also a clarion call to the community to support TWB throughout its season. Liang's dedication to thinking outside the box and fostering a platform for world-class talent is reflected in TWB's ability to connect with its audiences.

"I am thrilled to usher in a new era of artistic exploration at TWB, where ballet meets jazz in the captivating production 'Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance' at the Eisenhower Theater, Kennedy Center, from February 14-18, 2024. Join us in embracing the fusion of these two art forms through world premieres by esteemed choreographers Jessica Lang and Dwight Rhoden. As we continue to make history with our timeless production of 'The Nutcracker,' I invite the community to actively engage in preserving and enhancing the vibrant tapestry of performing arts in Washington, D.C. Let's celebrate the evolution of ballet in the 21st century together!" - Edwaard Liang, Incoming Artistic Director.

TWB acknowledges the challenges faced by other not-for-profit theaters across the country, as highlighted in recent articles, and emphasizes the importance of philanthropic efforts by the D.C. community. The Washington School of Ballet, an integral part of TWB, plays a vital role in educating and nurturing the next generation of ballet dancers and enthusiasts.