The Mark Morris Dance Group 2022-2023 Tour Season To Feature THE LOOK OF LOVE and More

The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will resume national touring for its 2022-2023 season, with ten confirmed nationwide stops from October 2021 to June 2022. The touring season centers on Mark Morris's BOLD new creation, The Look of Love. The new evening-length work co-commissioned by a nationwide consortium of arts presenters features more than a dozen legendary hits by Burt Bacharach arranged by long-time musical collaborator Ethan Iverson. The season also features two quintessential evening-length works from the MMDG repertory: Pepperland and The Hard Nut.

The 2021-2022 season launches October 20-23, 2022 at BroadStage in Santa Monica, CA with the world premiere of The Look of Love, which will be presented at six subsequent tour stops at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washinton, DC), Gogue Performing Arts at Auburn University (Auburn, AL), Modlin Center for the Arts at University of Richmond (Richmond, VA), Cal Performances, UC Berkeley (Berkeley, CA), Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Urbana, IL), and UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures (Santa Barbara, CA). Pepperland (2019) will be performed at Performance Santa Fe (Santa Fe, NM) and George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts (Manassas, VA), and the MMDG's holiday production, The Hard Nut (1991), will make its first appearance in Detroit at Detroit Opera (Detroit, MI).



Complete season information, including performance venues, dates, times, and repertory, as well as links to ticketing are available on mmdg.org/season. Ticket availability and pricing varies by location.

The 2022-2023 Season tour includes:



BroadStage (Santa Monica, CA)

October 20-23, 2022

The Look of Love

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, DC)

October 26-29, 2022

The Look of Love

Gogue Performing Arts at Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

November 8, 2022

The Look of Love

Detroit Opera (Detroit, MI)

December 3-4, 2022

The Hard Nut

Modlin Center for the Arts (Richmond, VA)

January 27, 2023

The Look of Love

Performance Santa Fe (Santa Fe, NM)

February 7, 2023

Pepperland

George Mason University's Hylton Performing Arts Center (Manassas, VA)

February 11, 2023

Pepperland

Cal Performances, UC Berkeley (Berkeley, CA)

February 17-19, 2023

The Look of Love

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts (Urbana, IL)

April 14-15, 2023

The Look of Love

UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures (Santa Barbara, CA)

May 6, 2023

The Look of Love

Note: Programs and dates are subject to change. Please check our website at mmdg.org/season for the most up-to-date information. Additional tour dates to be announced.

Mark Morris has been praised as "the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical" (New York Times). In addition to creating over 150 works for the Mark Morris Dance Group, he conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide. Morris's work is acclaimed for its ingenuity, musicality, wit, and humanity. Named a Fellow of the MacArthur Foundation in 1991, he has received eleven honorary doctorates to date, and a multitude of awards, including the Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Leonard Bernstein Lifetime Achievement Award for the Elevation of Music in Society, the Benjamin Franklin Laureate Prize for Creativity, the Cal Performances Award of Distinction in the Performing Arts, the Orchestra of St. Luke's Gift of Music Award, and the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award. Morris's memoir, Out Loud, co-written with Wesley Stace, was released in paperback by Penguin Press in October 2021.

About the Mark Morris Dance Group and MMDG Music Ensemble

Founded in New York City in 1980 by artistic director and choreographer Mark Morris, praised by The New York Times as "the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical," the Mark Morris Dance Group has been called "the preeminent modern dance organization of our time" (Yo-Yo Ma). Its members have received the "highest praise for their technical aplomb, their musicality, and their sheer human authenticity." (Bloomberg News). Live music and community engagement are vital components of the Mark Morris Dance Group, which has toured with its own musicians, the MMDG Music Ensemble, since 1996. The Mark Morris Dance Center, opened in Brooklyn in 2001, is the home of the Dance Group and provides educational opportunities in dance and music to people of all ages and abilities.