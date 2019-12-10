The Kennedy Center Presents MATTHEW BOURNE'S SWAN LAKE

Following last season's production of Cinderella, celebrated British choreographer Matthew Bourne and his company, New Adventures, returns with Bourne's iconic version of Swan Lake in its D.C. premiere, January 21-26.

Bourne's bold interpretation of the beloved ballet tale will grace the Kennedy Center stage this winter for the first time in its 25-year history. Hailed for its revolutionary all-male corps de ballet of swans, eliciting themes of elusive, idealized love and seduction, the production shattered conventions and turned tradition upside down. Revamped with a fresh look for the 21st century while retaining all the iconic elements of the original 1995 production, this tour features all of the exquisite designs by award-winning designer Lez Brotherston and lighting designer by Paule Constable.

By choosing to cast men in the roles of the traditionally female swans, Bourne reinterprets the feminine archetype of the swan as strong, fierce, and utterly masculine. He turns the focus of the production from Odette, the original female lead, to the Prince, who must confront his own repressed feelings and desire to be loved in a thrilling psychological battle. The theme of doomed love resonates with the original classical ballet, while the inversion of gender roles brings a thoroughly modern twist for contemporary times.

Of the work's re-fresh and its longstanding impact to audiences, Matthew Bourne has said "It's always exciting to bring back Swan Lake and I'm particularly excited to be bringing it a new audience in Washington. With the show in its 25th year, I felt now was a great opportunity to refresh it for this next period of time. I think the piece moves people because it has a message about looking for acceptance; but it also moves people because it is about loss as well, and it is about people that you have lost. I feel those themes are very universal and very much things that touch all of us. It's a very human piece and global-both in its message and in the way that it brings us all together."

Bourne, the only British director to have won the Tony Award® for both Best Choreographer and Best Director (Swan Lake), is known for mixing popular appeal with groundbreaking, unique theatrical language, and high-quality production values.

ABOUT Matthew Bourne'S NEW ADVENTURES

New Adventures is proud to be a truly national dance-theatre touring company and is one of Britain's leading exporters of dance internationally. Over the past 30 years, New Adventures has transformed the popularity of dance in Britain, creating works that have altered the public perception of what is possible when it comes to telling stories without words.

New Adventures has received numerous international awards and an incredible 12 Olivier Award nominations resulting in six wins. Over the past 30 years, New Adventures has created 12 full-length productions and a mixed-bill of shorter works. This award-winning repertoire has inspired and thrilled millions of people worldwide.

New Adventures is passionate about diversifying the dance landscape and investing in the future of dance, through delivering inclusive projects for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, and developing and inspiring emerging artists.

FUNDING CREDITS

Additional Support for Dance at the Kennedy Center is provided by Suzanne L. Niedland.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $29. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures: Swan Lake

January 21-25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

January 24-26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.





