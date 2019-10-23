The Kennedy Center Presents Atlanta Ballet In THE NUTCRACKER

Featuring Tchaikovsky's timeless score and celebrated dance maker Yuri Possokhov's fresh choreography, Atlanta Ballet makes its Kennedy Center debut with its reimagined production of The Nutcracker, November 27-December 1 in the Opera House.

Atlanta Ballet joins the robust list of American ballet companies to share their holiday tradition with Washington, D.C. metropolitan area audiences in the Kennedy Center's annual presentation of The Nutcracker. Under the artistic direction of Gennadi Nedvigin, Atlanta Ballet premiered its first new production of The Nutcracker in more than two decades in Atlanta last December. A balanced blend of contemporary and classic, this version closely follows E.T.A. Hoffmann's original 1816 tale, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, but uses elaborately crafted, larger-than-life scenery combined with advanced techniques in lighting and video projections to bring the magical story to life.

The production highlights visually inventive scenic design by Tom Pye, lighting design by David Finn, and bold costumes by Sandra Woodall-all enhanced with video projections by Tony Award-winning designer Finn Ross. Integrated into this eye-catching layering of visual effects is San Francisco Ballet's acclaimed in-house choreographer Yuri Possokhov's new choreography, which expands the roles of protagonist Marie and the Nutcracker Prince by giving both characters the ballet's major pas de deux, which are typically performed by more conventional characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier, Snow Queen and Snow King. Throughout the production, the ballet takes the audience on a journey through a unique visual reality for the beloved story.

An annually anticipated opportunity for local partnership for learning and collaboration between area artists and visiting companies, more than 45 local children from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area will join in the production. In addition, the Arlington Children's Chorus lend their voices to the dazzling snow scene. All performances will be accompanied by the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.

Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the country and the official State Ballet of Georgia. Atlanta Ballet's eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics and inventive originals. After 90 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance.

In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened the Centre for Dance Education (CDE), which is dedicated to nurturing young dancers while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. Altanta Ballet's roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city's cultural growth and revitalization. For more information, visit altantaballet.com, follow us on Twitter @atlantaballet, and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/altantaballet.

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office, or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.





