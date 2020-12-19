​​​​​​The Irish Tenors Bring Christmas Spirit To Homes Across The Globe With Virtual Concerts

Legendary tenors Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan, original members of the PBS super-group, The Irish Tenors, are bringing their unique brand of holiday magic and songs of the Christmas season to their fans worldwide through their first-ever virtual concert.

The recorded holiday show, Christmas in Ireland, will be available on Dec.19, Dec. 23, and Dec. 27, 2020. Ticket information is available here.

Filmed at Deerfield, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Dublin's Phoenix Park, the concert will feel extraordinarily intimate, with the outstanding vocal line up of Kearns, Tynan and Declan Kelly backed by a trio of musicians. "The concert will include something for everyone -- an eclectic mix of holiday standards, treasured songs from the Emerald Isle, and popular American favorites," said Mr. Kearns, an original member of the group.

"In this year of COVID cancellations, we're happy to be with everyone virtually from a little piece of U.S. soil in Dublin. We appreciate the efforts of U.S. Ambassador Edward Crawford and his staff for making this concert experience possible, in recognition of the exceptionally strong bond between Ireland and America," said Kearns.

Acknowledged as The Kings Of Celtic music, the Irish Tenors have sold millions of albums topping Billboard charts and are one of the most popular musical groups on PBS of all time. The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, for presidents and prime ministers, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Kearns and Tynan are especially beloved by American audiences, not only for their vocal talent, but their work on behalf of American military, veterans, and emergency responders, particularly in the aftermath of 9/11, Hurricane Sandy, and throughout subsequent years. Other charitable endeavors include work for non-profits benefiting children with autism and the Special Olympics.

Mr. Tynan, also a medical doctor and Paralympian, is well-known for his performances for high-level U.S. politicians, including singing at the funeral for President Ronald W. Reagan, at the wedding of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and on multiple occasions for President George H.W. Bush, including his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. in 2018.

Mr. Kearns, who has performed for four U.S. Presidents, headlined the pre-Mass concert for Pope Francis during his historic U.S. visit in 2015. In May of 2016, he opened The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' major festival "IRELAND 100: Celebrating a Century of Irish Arts & Culture." Kearns was invited by the Irish Embassy in Washington to sing at a special ceremony at the gravesite of the late President John F. Kennedy. He has become popular on Capitol Hill, headlining the "Friends of Ireland" luncheon hosted by the House Speaker.

During this year's holiday concert, each vocal artist will sing a selection of solos, as well as songs featuring all three tenors. Drawing from their vast repertoire, fans might enjoy songs such as "Silent Night, "We Three Kings," and more light-hearted holiday ditties such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Mr. Kearns will debut a new song, "Macy's Window (Christmas in New York)," with lyrics by Brendan Graham of "You Raise Me Up" fame. The song, which recalls the international appeal and magic of Macy's window displays at its flagship Herald Square store in New York City, speaks to the beauty and childlike wonder of the Christmas season.

"This year has been difficult for so many. It is my hope that this new song about the splendor of Macy's 34th Street window displays will help rekindle the joy of the season in the hearts of New Yorkers and kindred spirits around the world," said Mr. Kearns. The song is now available on Itunes.

This year, Macy's is honoring essential workers with their window displays.

"The Christmas season has always brought us together through the power of music. The Irish Tenors look forward to spreading joy this season with our first-ever virtual concert, and we look forward to being with our fans - albeit virtually - very soon," said Mr. Kearns.

Tickets to the Irish Tenors' concert are $18 and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit: www.theirishtenorsmusic.com.