The Goethe-Institute Washington and the Bertelsmann Foundation Present Arts Discussion

What differentiates the elite from the popular, "mass culture" from the exclusive, "low-brow" from "high-brow"? Is the distinction as prominent as we might think it is? The Goethe-Institut Washington, together with the Bertelsmann Foundation, are launching a new web project and programming series that explore perspectives on how art has evolved among the tensions between the elite and the popular.

The Goethe-Institut Washington is proud to partner with the Bertelsmann Foundation for The Elite and the Popular in the Arts, a web project and an event series that takes a closer look at the complex relationship between popular culture and elite culture across art forms and throughout history. Historically, elitism and popular culture have often been viewed as diametrically opposed, as though elitism co-opts and looks down upon the popular culture that initially formed it - and as though an art form, once "elite-ified," cannot again return to pop culture.

But perhaps the relationship is more complicated than this. To what extent do these two sides of culture actually inform and shape one another? How do elements of culture shift back and forth between elite and popular? How, why, and when does "culture" with a lowercase C become "Culture" with a capital C?

On May 14, 2019, at 5:30 pm, we will dive into this question and launch our project with The Intersection of Popular Culture and the Fine Arts.

The evening begins with a short presentation of the new web project, and continues with a discussion between Princeton scholar Jan-Werner Muller and George Washington University art historian Bibiana Obler. Following the panel will be an opportunity to explore jazz with pianist Jon Ozment, the world of graphic novels with writer and publisher Bill Campbell, and craft beer culture with one of DC's great new breweries. This will serve as an opportunity to experience firsthand examples of the elite and the popular, and how they are intertwined with culture we enjoy daily.

The Intersection of Popular Culture and the Fine Arts opens a series of three events that examine the powers driving art to change, the catalysts for new expression forms and styles, and what brings the new into the world.

