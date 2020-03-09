The Chloé And Maud Foundation's DC Tap Festival All-Star Concert Set For March 27

The Chloé and Maud Foundation presents the 12th Annual DC Tap Festival and All-Star Concert March 23-29, 2020. This international event will bring renowned tap stars and aficionados from around the world and across the U.S, to the District of Columbia for a week of festivities and celebrations of the classic art of tap dance.

This year's All-Star Concert "TAP INTO LIFE" will be an electrifying evening of tap dance and live jazz featuring performances by: MacArthur 'Genius' Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, Helen Hayes Award winner and original company member of the Broadway hit 'Bring in 'da Noise/Bring in 'da Funk' - Baakari Wilder, Lady Di - Queen of Tap, Viral Tap Stars - Syncopated Ladies, Producers Chloé and Maud Arnold, dancers from Croatia, Brazil, and youth tap groups. Herb Spice & the Cinnamon Stik Band will perform with vocalist Cecily.

The All-Star Concert is scheduled for Friday, March 27th, 2020 at 8:00 pm at the UDC Theater for the Arts 4200 Connecticut Ave NW DC 20008. VIP Reception and Red Carpet 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.dctapfestival.com. Concert tickets are $35.00 and VIP Concert & Reception tickets are $50.

The Chloé & Maud Foundation's 12th Annual DC Tap Festival & All-Star Concert is now a one week tap extravaganza. "Our goal is to provide more opportunities for the festival to expand the language of tap dance through master classes with acclaimed tap dance artists, film classes, tap competitions, panel discussions, jam sessions, student showcases, cutting contests, and the All-Star Concert," said Producer Maud Arnold.

In addition to the more than 90 comprehensive tap classes for dancers of all ages and levels, a 4 day intensive Choreography Residency with Charles Renato, Anissa Lee and Gisele Silva, world-renowned performers and choreographers, has been added culminating in an original dance work to be performed at the All-Star Concert; and the Sisterhood/Brotherhood Classes, a unique opportunity to build self-esteem, set dreams and goals, and to connect with a greater purpose in life.

For a complete schedule and further information on classes, registration and tickets please visit www.dctapfestival.com or call the hotline at (202) 421-0235.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You