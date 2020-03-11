Tenor Anthony Kearns To Perform At The 2020 Friends Of Ireland Lunch

Internationally-acclaimed tenor Anthony Kearns will perform at this year's Friends of Ireland luncheon to be hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the United States Capitol, it was announced today.

The annual event is a time-honored tradition started in 1983 by House Speaker Tip O'Neill and President Ronald Reagan.

"It is an immense privilege to accept Speaker Pelosi's invitation to sing at this year's Friends of Ireland Luncheon which highlights the deep and lasting friendship between Ireland and America," said Mr. Kearns. "I hope to honor the meaning of this special relationship through my music on this occasion."

Kearns will be accompanied by Mr. Taylor S. Armstrong of Baltimore, a member of the United States Air Force Band. Kearns and Armstrong first performed together in a Veterans' Day tribute on public television in 2012.

Special guests at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon will include the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, 100 bipartisan members of Congress including the Irish-American Caucus, and other dignitaries.

Mr. Kearns was the youngest member of the legendary Irish Tenors when they took the American television audience by storm in 1999. The Irish Tenors' extraordinary collaborations includes five television specials and a dozen CDs, most of which reached Gold, Platinum, and Double Platinum status. The Irish Tenors celebrated their 20th anniversary last year with a sold-out concert tour in Ireland.

Now living in the U.S., Kearns also enjoys a robust international solo career, performing in the world's most prominent venues with the finest symphonies, in operas, on television, and at prestigious charity benefits. He has had the honor to sing for U.S. Presidents, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and at the pre-Mass Concert for Pope Francis I in Philadelphia.

A legendary interpreter of Irish vocal music and a powerful operatic and classical voice on the global stage, Mr. Kearns is considered a musical ambassador on both sides of the Atlantic, with a large repertoire of the inspiring songs that have guided the Irish people and people of faith through famines, wars, migrations and tyranny, raising their spirits, nourishing their hopes, and sustaining their courage. In 2016, Kearns was honored to be a part of the centennial celebration of Irish emancipation in New York City, and at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Kearns' appearance was arranged by Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, L.L.C. (on behalf of Anthony Kearns). For booking inquiries, contact: inquiry@fedewaconsulting.com or 202.365.6936.





