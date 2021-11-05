Tenor Anthony Kearns & More Celebrate Irish-U.S. Partnerships

On October 21, 2021, Irish Ambassador to the U.S., Daniel Mulhall, hosted a Clonakilty Whiskey tasting reception at his official residence to promote the U.S. Irish global partnerships that have helped ease the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a foundation for future economic success.

Fine whiskey accompanied fine music, with tenor Anthony Kearns' world renowned vocals and dualistic Irish and American identity amplifying the festive tone of the occasion.

"Welcome friends, as we celebrate the great U.S.-Irish global partnerships grounded in so much of our shared history, culture, and hallowed traditions," Ambassador Mulhall said, addressing the Irish and American leaders.

In his remarks, Ambassador Mulhall said he foresees an "even stronger partnership" between the two countries in the years ahead, given the shared bonds between the U.S. and Ireland, and recent global developments.

Mr. Kearns himself embodies the spirit of the occasion, he said, as a native son of Ireland with a home and career based in America.

"It's especially fitting that Anthony's first performance in the U.S. in over 18 months is at an event dedicated to fostering further cooperation between our two countries," said Mulhall.

Mr. Kearns has played across the world, even performing for Pope Francis, but due to the pandemic he has not performed in the U.S. since March 2020.

The evening of comradery and optimism was perfectly complemented by cooperative weather and dazzling moonlight, allowing those present to focus on the bright future of U.S.-Irish relations.

Kearns said the evening "couldn't have been more perfect if it was on a Hollywood set."

Kearns, who was accompanied by Taylor Armstrong of the U.S. Air Force Band, opened the evening with two songs, including the popular "Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears," that tells the story of Irish immigrant, Annie Moore. His repertoire included many favorites, such as "Bird Songs at Eventide," "Beautiful Dreamer," "Time to Say Good-bye," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," and "God Bless America," as well as the popular ballad, "Danny Boy."

The reception was sponsored by the Saratoga Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), and organized by Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, L.L.C. The evening was designed to facilitate discussions of increased Irish economic investments in the SEDC's territory, bolstering the economy of both Ireland and upstate New York.

SEDC President Dennis Brobson said he felt that the evening was a huge success, adding: "It was an incredible experience to meet new contacts, as well as re-introduce ourselves to the Ambassador and his team. Events such as this beautiful reception allow us to continually promote our region's abilities and programs---opening more outlets for conversations and consideration to locate or expand trades."

Ireland is the 9th largest trading partner for the U.S. currently, and cooperation between SEDC and the Irish embassy is intended to grow upon that foundation and promote further investments in Saratoga county's economy. SEDC has a track record that encourages optimism, with the group being responsible for 17,500 new jobs, $12 billion in investment and $34 million in annual tax revenue for Saratoga County, N.Y.

"With both countries eager for growth and expansion, the economic uncertainty that has lingered since the COVID-19 pandemic began seemed lifted, if even just for a moment," said Ms. Kirsten Fedewa, Kearns' publicist and event manager.