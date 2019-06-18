THE LITTLE SENATOR WHO COULD At The Capital Fringe Festival

Jun. 18, 2019  

THE LITTLE SENATOR WHO COULD At The Capital Fringe FestivalAnyStage Theater is proud to present The Little Senator That Could, a new comedy about the price of daring to have morals in this political era.

Dallas Cray is one of the last sane Republican senators, voting on yet another White House scandal. His party expects loyalty, his wife expects him to follow his conscience, and all he can think about are his Reagan-era glory days. Featuring lizard people, war crimes, and some totally awesome 80's music, The Little Senator Who Could is a hilarious exploration of just how toxic DC really is.

Starring Alec Scheller, Kate McGowan, Kirsten Grady, Keegan Patterson, and Nathan Kowalczyk; Written by Kirsten Grady; Movement Directed by Marshall Betz; Directed by John-Nicholas Walsh.

The Little Senator That Could is playing at Christ United Methodist Church on 7/12 @ 7 PM, 7/13 @ 3:15 PM, 7/21 @ 8:45 PM, 7/26 @ 7:15 PM, 7/27 @ 1:15 PM

Tickets are available at anystagedc.com



