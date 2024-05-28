THE CROONER & THE CONJUROR Comes to the Capital Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary themes are woven into a two-man show featuring song, storytelling, sleight of hand illusions, and ukulele. Multiple performance pieces, each a vignette, inspire humorous interactions between the performers and with the audience. A high degree of audience participation makes each show unique and personal. Suitable for families. Perfect for date nights, social group outings, and any fan of magic or music.

Created, written, and performed by Atlanta's Eddie Gammill and Chris Moorman (DuoShow) and part of the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival (July 11-21). The festival takes place in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Tickets ($10) go on sale June 30. www.capitalfringe.org

Dates: Thursday, July 11 (8:30 p.m.); Saturday, July 13 (3:45 p.m.); Sunday, July 14 (5:10 p.m.); Thursday, July 18 (9:10 p.m.); Saturday, July 20 (1:20 p.m.). Venue: 52-seat Delirium Theatre Space (former Gap store), 1120 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036 (Box Office: 1150 Connecticut Ave, Ste 101)

Friends who had casually discussed performing together, Eddie and Chris bonded to explore how their different art forms theatrically intertwine. The Crooner & The Conjuror is their first collaboration. The performers' characters transparently portray their real-life selves and poke fun at one another. In one routine, “Colors,” red and blue playing cards are used as metaphors for different social and political groups. Amidst Chris' manipulations, cards repeatedly change colors as Eddie and Chris endeavor to find middle ground. In “Treble Damages,” Chris attempts to survive serious injury from a treble fishhook via increasingly risky decisions made by a spectator as Eddie sings an unnerving song. “The Lion Bit” involves an audience member's chance to win a cuddly stuffed animal lion in an endearing vignette with an impossible ending - Eddie belting a humorous soundtrack all the while.

Eddie Gammill is a singer and musician with a background in opera and musical theater. He's performed professionally in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, on cruise ships, and overseas. Eddie made his New York City Opera debut at the Lincoln Center in Mathis der Maler and performed with NYC Opera's touring company in Il Barbiere di Siviglia and La Traviata. While living in Lucca, Italy, Eddie sang with Teatro de Giglio in their production of Donzietti's Il Giovedi Grasso. In Atlanta, Eddie has appeared in multiple productions with the Atlanta Opera; and he has recently been featured in the YouTube docuseries Freedom to Love by author/filmmaker Sophia Wellman. During the pandemic, Eddie discovered a seafoam-colored ukelele.

Chris Moorman is a magician, storyteller, and entertainer who performs at public shows, private events, and corporate functions. In Atlanta, he's seen at the Four Seasons Hotel (Magic & Mixology), Academy Theatre (Sunday Variety Series), and Red Light Café (Atlanta Magic Night). Around the country, Chris entertains in venues/shows like Magic Monday LA in Santa Monica and Kellar's Magic & Comedy Club in Erie, PA. During the pandemic, his magic was featured in monthly on-line episodes of Bellevue, Washington's Wintergrass Music Festival.

