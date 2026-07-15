THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) to Open at 2026 Shakespeare Fest
Jimmy Weinstein, Bridget Wolf, and Murphy Scherer star in the Lab Theatre production directed by Dr. Laurie Wolf.
Richmond Shakespeare will continue its summer Shakespeare Fest with The Complete History of America (abridged) by Adam Long, Reed Martin, and Austin Tichenor, directed by Dr. Laurie Wolf, playing July 30 – August 2, 2026 in the Lab Theatre at Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall on the campus of William & Mary.
Presented in partnership with William & Mary's Arts Quarter, this fast-paced comedy races through more than six centuries of American history in just ninety minutes. From Columbus to the Constitution, the Wild West to Watergate, and beyond, The Complete History of America (abridged) delivers a whirlwind of outrageous characters, clever satire, and laugh-out-loud comedy.
Featuring Jimmy Weinstein, Bridget Wolf, and Murphy Scherer, the production embraces the signature style that has made the Reduced Shakespeare Company an international favorite—celebrating history while gleefully poking fun at it.
Richmond Shakespeare's production marks an exciting continuation of its growing partnership with William & Mary and the Arts Quarter, expanding opportunities to bring professional theatre to Williamsburg while creating meaningful artistic collaborations with one of Virginia's premier educational institutions.
"William & Mary has a long and distinguished history of supporting the arts," said Jase Sullivan, Managing Director of Richmond Shakespeare. "We're thrilled to partner with the Arts Quarter to present this hilarious production in the Lab Theatre and continue building a vibrant future for professional classical theatre in Williamsburg."
Directed by Dr. Laurie Wolf, The Complete History of America (abridged) transforms the sweeping story of the United States into an energetic theatrical event filled with rapid-fire costume changes, physical comedy, improvisation, and irreverent wit. Whether you're a history buff or simply looking for an evening of laughter, this production offers something for everyone.
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