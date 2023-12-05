THE ANNUAL ELVIS' BIRTHDAY FIGHT CLUB Braces for an Unlucky 13th Year!

Astro Pop Events has announced the return of one of DC and Baltimore's most bizarre and exciting traditions. The 13th Annual Elvis' Birthday Fight Club will celebrate 2024 with glorious debauchery on January 5th and 6th in Washington, DC and again on January 12th and 13th in Baltimore with a show of back alley fisticuffs, burlesque and plenty of surprises. While the number 13 is generally associated with bad luck, the hosts of the show seem to have forgotten that, but surely everything will go as planned, right? RIGHT?

The DC performances take place at DC's Gala Hispanic Theatre (3333 14th Street, NW) at 7pm and 9:30pm both nights. EBFC gets back in the ring the next weekend in Baltimore at Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave) at 7:30pm and 10pm on Friday and 5pm, 7:30pm and 10pm on Saturday. Elvis' Birthday Fight Club (EBFC) is hosted by “The King” and femcee Kittie Glitter who have provided side-splitting color commentary for the action-packed, punch-drunk, below-the-belt, hilarious night of lowbrow theater for the previous 12 years (and they are really counting on their ‘luck' to hold up this year).

Seven rounds of flimflam fisticuffs are the centerpiece of the action, and in between, bouts of burlesque performances offer a sexy reprieve from the cartoon-esque violence. While the EBFC's fight card is always a closely-guarded secret, rumor has it that certain politicians, pop stars and other celebrities will grace the ring with their presence this year.

The show's origin was somewhat happenstance, created when the producers were assigned a date to put on an event that happened to coincide with The King's birthday. Originally intended as a one-off event, the popularity of an evening that centered around Elvis, the toilet he died on (known as “Commodious”) and mistaking his dying wish for a commemorative nightclub, as a “fight club”, became a huge hit. (Given the nature of this being the 13th year, and the hosts aforementioned obliviousness to this fact, it seems very likely that other mistakes will be made).

The show has a number of dedicated fans who return each year, some who even travel across the country, to be present for the raucous evening and induct new audience members into the insanity.

"EBFC isn't for everyone,” says Producer, Kate Taylor Davis. “The show is coarse, silly, and subversive. It also has gratuitous nudity and a penchant for fart jokes. However, beneath all of that is some pretty smart humor. Those who like it are avid. People ask us months in advance about dates so they can book their flights from Seattle and Baton Rouge, or plan their road trips from Boston and Connecticut. It's become a tradition not just in our lives but in the lives of many people in the region and beyond."

For audiences 21+. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.