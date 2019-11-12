Stand-Up Silver Spring Is Back At Post 41

Stand-Up Silver Spring is everybody's favorite local comedy spot. Come on out for the hilarious Franqi French (StandUpNBC) along with Hannah Trav (Philly's Phunniest), Davine Ker (MOTH StorySlam) and Bria Beddoe. Guaranteed laughs at the very chill and supremely hospitable Post 41. You need to laugh? They make it happen!

Seating at Post 41 is theatre style and general admission. Arrive early for your favorite seats. Post 41 has a full bar and light concessions (movie snacks). You can also bring in your own food to the venue. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Date: Saturday, November 23rd

Showtime: 8:00pm

Venue: Post 41, 8110 Fenton Street (blue awning off Fenton Street Parking Lot)

Tickets: $16 - $25

More Info: https://www.improbablecomedy.com





