Spotlight: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Harmon Hall

“SUPERB CAST, POWERFUL DIRECTION…brings us an epic, heartfelt, cautionary tale for our time.” —BroadwayWorld

“WHOLLY SEDUCTIVE AND COMPELLING…cohesive and original, elevating the sterling text still further into an electrifying night .” —Washington City Paper

“MUST-SEE SPECTACULAR… such engrossing drama about men, money, and America — the time flies by and the mind wants more.” —DC Theater Arts

“EPIC AMERICAN STORY…Loved Arin Arbus’s staging…Gero, Nelson and Thornton form a riveting trio, inhabiting a passel of fascinating characters.” —Peter Marks, formerly of The Washington Post, from social media

Meet the Lehman brothers—immigrants building an American dream that crumbles into a chaotic nightmare for future generations. With a cast of three actors covering 160 years of family struggles, achievements, and missteps, this winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play is a powerhouse cautionary narrative for our times.

A captivating feat of storytelling, The Lehman Trilogy examines the double-edged sword of capitalism and personal choices that created the largest financial crisis in U.S. history so far. Approximate Runtime: 3 hours 35 minutes with two intermissions.