Spotlight: CHICKS IN HEAVEN at Creative Cauldron

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When four friends come together in a rural southwest Virginia town for a reunion, it's a happy gathering filled with remembrance and ritual. But when some religious crusaders stage a book-burning, and a local boy sets fire to one of the friend's van, their friendship is tested. Can the same magical activism that forged their early feminist bonds bring them together now to fight patriarchy and racism, at a time when the fight is needed most?

A "Bold New Voices" premiere that celebrates the resilient power of the feminine spirit. Opening Night Saturday, April 13th @ 7:30pm