Spain Arts & Culture Presents OF GODS AND MEN

This experimental theatre performance explores the relationship between the divine and the human present in the works of some Spanish writers.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Baltimore School for the Arts, its theatre experimental lab presents a new performance using translated extracts by Spanish authors such as San Juan de la Cruz, Calderón de la Barca, Miguel de Unamuno, Santa Teresa and Irma Correa. Under the direction of Luz Nicolás, his senior students aged 16 to 18 will offer a journey into Spanish literature from the 16th century to our days.

More than a theatre play, Of Gods and Men is an experimental mise-en-scène conceived as a work in progress, an opportunity for these young performers to showcase their own creations of poems, choreographies, space and sound creation, and projection.

Baltimore School for the Arts is a public performing arts high-school established in 1979 by the Baltimore City Public School System. It offers college prep program and pre-professional training in vocal music, instrumental music, theater acting, theater production, dance, visual arts, stage design and film. It also serves as an arts resource for the Baltimore community by offering performances, educational workshops and extensive after-school training in the arts to Baltimore children.

Luz Nicolás is a Gala Hispanic Theatre company member who has appeared in The old man, the youth and the sea, Like Water for Chocolate, La Foto, Don Juan Tenorio, Cervantes - El último Quijote (2017 Helen Hayes Award nomination, Outstanding Ensemble in a Play), Yerma (2016 Helen Hayes Award nomination, Outstanding Supporting Actress), among others.

She worked in her native Spain for 20 years in musical and classical theater, including tv Spanish series Cuéntame, Julio Medem's film Lovers of the Arctic Circle and Entre el cielo y tú directed by Carlos Martinez-Abarca. Nicolás has received the Hispanic Organization of Latino Actors (HOLA) Award as Astounding Performance by a Featured Female Actor in New York for her role of Millie Marcel in Exquisita Agonia by Nilo Cruz and the AC/E Award for Best Featured Actor in that same role. She is now a theatre instructor at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Learn more at spainculture.us.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You