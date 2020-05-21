Signature Theatre Reschedules Summer Production of MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia! at The Anthem DC will not run June 25 - July 5, 2020 as previously scheduled. Signature Theatre has worked with their sponsors Amazon and Max Productions and their partners at The Anthem and have announced that they have been able to reschedule the performances to next summer, June 24 - July 3, 2021. All ticket holders will be automatically transferred to new performance dates. For more options ticket holders may click here.

"I'm thrilled that we were able to get all the pieces of the puzzle together to move Mamma Mia! to next summer," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "There is no doubt everyone will be ready to get out their dancing shoes and celebrate with us at The Anthem."

Mamma Mia! will be directed by Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies and Million Dollar Quartet) and choreographed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Billy Elliot).

Casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Signature has not made any further decisions regarding other postponed events later this summer, including for productions of Hair and Nijinsky's Last Dance. In addition to considering the health and safety of their guests, volunteers, and staff in any decision, Signature Theatre is paying close attention and awaiting the details and timeline for both the county and state government's reopening plan.

MAMMA MIA!

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus

Book by Catherine Johnson

Directed by Eric Schaeffer

Two weeks only!

Performances run June 24 through July 3, 2021

