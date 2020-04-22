Shakespeare Theatre Company Invites Audiences To A Viewing Party Of The National Theatre's Production Of TWELFTH NIGHT

Shakespeare Theatre Company invites audiences to celebrate William Shakespeare's birthday by attending a viewing party of The National Theatre of London's 2017 production of Twelfth Night on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company's Artistic Director and National Theatre's Associate Director Simon Godwin, Twelfth Night is an "extravagant, rambunctious production'' (The Guardian). "This is a play about finding hope after all seems lost, coming out of isolation and discovering a new, shared humanity" says Godwin. "It's an aspirational play for this moment, and I'm excited to celebrate Shakespeare on his birthday with this magical production."

Godwin will introduce the screening at 7:30 p.m., with interviews with actors, answering audience questions, and more on Shakespeare Theatre Company's YouTube channel. At 8:00 p.m., audiences are asked to turn to The National Theatre's YouTube channel. For more information, please visit National Theatre at Home: TWELFTH NIGHT watch party.

Twelfth Night is presented by The National Theatre as part of NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME, and the viewing party is presented part of Shakespeare Everywhere, STC's new platform for engaging with audiences through digital offerings and innovative new content.

Olivier Award winning actress Tamsin Greig portrays Malvolia, a re-gendered casting of the lovesick steward Malvolio, in a new twist on Shakespeare's classic comedy of mistaken identity. After a shipwreck, Viola loses her twin brother Sebastian and disguises herself as a young man to explore Illyria. Employed by Duke Orsino to woo Olivia, Olivia falls for Viola, and Viola finds herself in love with Orsino. Mistaken identities, unrequited love, and "midsummer madness" prevail in this comedy where music is the food of love, some are born great, some achieve greatness, and all have silliness thrust upon them.





