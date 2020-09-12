Shady Ladies Tours Launches 'Nasty Women Of The National Portrait Gallery'

The Zoom tour of the world-renowned Washington DC museum takes place on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00PM EST.

Art museum tour provider Shady Ladies Tours will present Nasty Women of the National Portrait Gallery, a Zoom tour of the world-renowned Washington DC museum, on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00PM EST. The online tour, guided by Professor Andrew Lear, offers perspective on the history of powerful and ambitious women-and the resistance they have always encountered-through art. The tour explores National Portrait Gallery's rich collection of portraits of great American women, from Harriet Beecher Stowe and Harriet Tubman to Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Michelle Obama.

"Our tour looks at portraits of women who were reformers, activists, artists, writers, and thought leaders of their time. These are the women that helped to bring about the abolition of slavery, women's suffrage, and women's equality," said Professor Lear. "With the phrase 'nasty women' back in the news, we thought it would be a great time to actually celebrate strong, ambitious women and their achievements, all while also appreciating some stunning pieces of art."

Tickets to the online tour are $10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nasty-women-of-the-national-portrait-gallery-washington-dc-tickets-118413139889 A Zoom invite will be provided be provided by email.

