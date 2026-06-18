SPACE-TIME LAUNDROMAT to Make World Premiere With DC Artists Crowdfunding Production

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Five Washington, DC area artists are working together to bring a brand new play to life in their own way. Matt Bassett, Audra Jacobs, Carolyn Kashner, Natasha Mirny, and Tia Shearer Bassett will produce the premiere of Shearer Bassett's script, Space-Time Laundromat, this fall.

Space-Time Laundromat follows two women - one of who may or may not be Amelia Earhart - as they meet in a space between life and death...a space full of mismatched socks, handmade shores, and attacking bands of Realists. This magical, poetic, playful piece has been described as, 'what might happen if Sofia Coppola and Buster Keaton had collaborated.' To figure out how Shearer Bassett's unusual script might take form in production, she decided to produce the premiere herself, with husband Matt Bassett directing. (The two have worked together on many productions over the years, including the first two runs of her very first play script, a dream once lost, now published and available for licensing through Uproar Theatrics). 'I was told by a fellow theatre-maker once that a play I wrote was 'impossible' to produce. So the rebel in me likes to go ahead and produce them myself. Because I fully believe that you can make ANYTHING happen in a play. You just need enough imagination and the right collaborators.'

The husband-wife team invited Carolyn Kashner to act in the piece with Tia; Natasha Mirny of Happy Theater to design; and Audra Jacobs of 1st Stage to assist in directing. The group is collaborating beyond these roles, however. 'This is a process where everyone is together with the production from Day One. We've read together, brainstormed together, brought our own ideas to the table. We'll be hosting a few Exploration Days where Carolyn and I play on our feet with some objects and ideas that any member of the group throws out there,' says Shearer Bassett. 'And once we start a formal few weeks of rehearsal leading up to the performance weekend, it's not like our designer will disappear. Making this play is a collaboration through and through.'

The group is hosting a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for artist pay and space rental. There are joyful rewards for funders, including lone songs and zines, to bring people into the world of the piece no matter where they live. The campaign runs until July 17th, and can be found at: crowdfundr.com/spacetime

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