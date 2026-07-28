Cast and Creatives Set for COME FROM AWAY at Ford's Theatre

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​Ford's Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, which returns to Ford's Theatre ten years after its acclaimed debut on the historic stage. The production will be presented September 10-October 18, 2026, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Come From Away, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the heartwarming true story of the 6,579 airline passengers stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after 38 planes were diverted there on September 11, 2001. As the town's population nearly doubled overnight, its residents opened their homes and hearts to strangers from around the world, offering food, shelter and friendship. Featuring a stirring folk- and rock-inspired score, the musical celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of kindness in the face of tragedy.

The cast of Come From Away includes Jonathan Atkinson (Ford's: One Destiny, 1776, A Christmas Carol) as Kevin J.; Kelli Blackwell (Ford's: SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!) as Beulah; Caitlin Brooke (Ford's: Sister Act) as Diane; Montel B. Butler (Ford's debut) as Bob; Evan Casey (Ford's: 1776, Into the Woods, Born Yesterday) as Oz; Sarah Corey (Ford's: Sister Act) as Hannah; Julia Wheeler Lennon (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) as Janice; Joe Mallon (Ford's: 1776, A Christmas Carol, Sister Act) as Nick; Michael Perrie, Jr. (Ford's: 1776) as Kevin T.; Lawrence Redmond (Ford's: 1776, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors) as Claude; Housso Sémon (Ford's debut) as Beverley; and Erin Weaver (Ford's: A Christmas Carol) as Bonnie.

Understudies include Vaughn Ryan Midder (Ford's debut), Justine “Icy” Moral (Ford's: 1776, A Christmas Carol, Sister Act), Janine Sunday (Ford's debut) and Douglas Ullman, Jr. (Ford's: 1776).

Mason Moss will conduct a band that includes Manny Arciniega, Ben Bokor, Gerry Kunkel, Kyung LeBlanc, Jim Roberts, Eliot Seppa and Danny Villanueva.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Emily Lotz (Ford's debut); Costume Designer Paris Francesca (Ford's debut); Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce (Ford's: Grace); Sound Designer David Budries (Ford's: 1776, Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors); Hair & Make-up Designer Danna Rosedahl (Ford's: The American Five, Little Shop of Horrors, Something Moving); and Dialects and Voice Director Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston (Ford's: The American Five, A Christmas Carol, 1776). Orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and Arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Brandon Prendergast is the Production Stage Manager, with Julia Singer serving as Assistant Stage Manager.

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