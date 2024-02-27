SHUCKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, And More Announced for Broadway At The National Announces 2024-25 Season

Broadway at The National has announced its 2024/2025 season, featuring the highly anticipated D.C. premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD among a nine-show lineup of award-winning Broadway hits. The season will kick off in the fall of 2024 at The National Theatre in the heart of the nation's capital.

The six-show subscription package will include the D.C. premieres of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, SHUCKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the most Tony Awards of the year, including Best Musical, Broadway favorites MEAN GIRLS and AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, and the first ever North American tour of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. Season Specials include two Broadway blockbusters back by popular demand––SIX and TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL––and a holiday hit for the whole family––A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

Season subscriptions begin at $306 and are available now for purchase online at BroadwayAtTheNational.com. Season Ticket Holders save on the cost of individual tickets and fees with exclusive pricing for subscription packages, receive priority access to all shows at The National, and enjoy flexibility with exchanges and the new Show-Swap option. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date.

SEASON INFORMATION

MEAN GIRLS

Begins October 15, 2024

MEAN GIRLS makes a triumphant return to The National where the show held its world premiere!

Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

Begins December 3, 2024

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway–and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

SHUCKED

Begins February 25, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theatre.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Begins May 20, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of the most Tony Awards of the year, including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Begins June 17, 2025

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Begins July 8, 2025

IT'S TIME TO BELIEVE IN MAGIC

Broadway's spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is coming to D.C. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. “It's one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes).

When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

SEASON SPECIALS

SIX

Begins November 12, 2024

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Begins December 12, 2024

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

Begins January 24, 2025

For more information on Season Specials, please visit BroadwayAtTheNational.com.