Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
REGIONAL - DC Metro Area Maryland
Click Here for More on REGIONAL - DC Metro Area Maryland
Review: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine Rep

Review: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine Rep

Written by John Morogiello and directed by Stan Levin, is a comedy that pokes fun at tropes and elements of a typical film noir. This production runs until March 19th.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Film noir was at its peak in the 1920s through the 1950s, and classics like The Maltese Falcon have influenced the film and theater many decades later. Noir takes itself seriously, and there is often little room for humor. Best Medicine Rep's production of In The Gutter, written by John Morogiello and directed by Stan Levin, is a comedy that pokes fun at tropes and elements of a typical film noir.

In this comedy, Fiona (Zoë Bowen Smith) wants a way out of her marriage to Bill (J. McAndrew Breen). She recruits gutter salesman Chad (Matthew Marcus) to help her carry out murder without raising suspicions of her nosy neighbor Mrs. Cooper (Rebecca A. Herron).

The play is full of mixed metaphors (and some similes too), and this leads to some quirky scenarios. Time is funny too. There are references to the early 2000s like the 2002 election along with mentions of the milkman and smartphones. The costumes, designed by Elizabeth Kemmerer, and the simple set support this notion of timelessness. The funniest parts of this comedy are ones that are unexpected. Some laugh-out-loud moments include Chad being paid in pennies, a joke about pool passes, and a sequence involving the doll forms of Chad and Bill on the roof. Herron's justice-seeking Detective and Breen's Cop only make brief cameos, but they both steal the show with their hilarious interactions with Smith's Fiona.

Smith and Marcus bring out the play's ode to noir by hamming up the dramatic tension during the climatic standoff and keeping up with the brisk cadence of rapid fire dialogue. What is also fun about this play is its use of cliched twists and turns, and even character backstories. There are plenty of little surprises, so of course, no spoilers here.

If you're looking for a night of light-hearted comedy disguised as a noir, this is the show for you.

Running Time: 90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission

Caption & credit (featured image): Zoë Bowen Smith and Matthew Marcus in Best Medicine Rep's production of In The Gutter. Photo by Mia Amado.

Best Medicine Rep's In The Gutter runs from February 24, 2023 through March 19, 2023 at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, MD. Tickets can be purchased here.




Related Stories
Review: AMERICAS SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine Rep Photo
Review: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine Rep
Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple, directed by Kathleen Barth, explores the relationship between Susan and Craig, and how Residents impacted their lives.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
A multi-talented cast in a unique, romantic setting makes for a lovely summer evening. Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is the progenitor of the modern rom-com. Maybe this is why it has been placed in so many different eras of civilization from its original Renaissance setting to Edwardian England to the Roaring Twenties to its present incarnation in Post-World War II France. No matter where it travels, audiences will recognize the bickering protagonists, gossipy friends, meddling family, village buffoons, and broad comedy with a touch of tragedy.

From This Author - Hannah Wing

Hannah Wing has an extensive background in editing and publishing. She has held positions ranging from literary magazine editor to web content manager. She has always had a soft spot for theatre an... (read more about this author)


Review: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyReview: KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
March 3, 2023

STC's King Lear is fresh and breathtaking, and even funny. Yes, there is even humor in the tragedy.
Review: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine RepReview: IN THE GUTTER At Best Medicine Rep
February 27, 2023

If you're looking for a night of light-hearted comedy disguised as a noir, this is the show for you.
Review: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth TheatreReview: SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
February 12, 2023

What did our critic think of SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at Woolly Mammoth Theatre?
Review: CATS at National TheatreReview: CATS at National Theatre
January 18, 2023

So, should you attend the Jellicle Ball? Absolutely. Cats is one of those musicals that will stay with you, whether you see it for the first time or twentieth time. think of CATS at National Theatre?
Review: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine RepReview: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine Rep
January 17, 2023

Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple, directed by Kathleen Barth, explores the relationship between Susan and Craig, and how Residents impacted their lives.
share