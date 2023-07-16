Review: FELA! at Olney Theatre Center

In some sense it’s understandable there hasn’t been a production of the spectacular “Fela!” since the national tour of the Tony-winner a decade ago.

Sure, there was the pandemic. But it’s not easy to amass the kind of talent necessary to replicate the other-worldly blast of the exuberant soul-jazz meld of Afrobeat, the genre that Nigerian artist Fela Kuti created.

It took years for all the crucial elements to move together as one, to make it all come alive once more in an exciting new co-production with the Round House Theatre at Olney Theatre Center.

It’s only the third time the Maryland regional powerhouses have collaborated, and people still recall their only other two such efforts, “Angels in America” in 2016 and “In the Heights in 2017. “Fela!” will be equally well-remembered alongside them.

Set in the brightly painted corrugated steel meant to replicate Kuti’s own Lagos nightspot the Shrine (set design by Arnel Sancianco) on its final night, “Fela!” Is worth the trip if only to experience a thrilling night of Afrobeat. As played by a sizzling 10-piece band under the direction of S. Renee Clark, it includes such aces as Themba Mkhatshwa, a Baltimore percussionist and djembe player who has toured with Leon Bridges.

There aren’t many ensembles around who even attempt the complex body of music Kuti created and what a rare pleasure it is to hear it live.

The band backs a 20-member ensemble that is fronted at all times by a perfect choice to play Kuti. To say Duain Richmond, born in West Africa and living in Los Angeles, has the role in his blood would be no exaggeration. His cousin Sahr Nganjah originated the role on Broadway. And Richmond, as an alternate, played the role on Broadway as well, as well as in occasional “Fela: The Concert” productions.

With the right mix of chutzpah and charisma he leads the band and dancers, as well as the audience in occasional call and response segments. It is up to him to tell his own story of growing up poor, telling the truth through music and being persecuted by dictators in charge.

Sleek in a green costume (and red in the second act; costume design by Rueben Echoles), Richmond has the commanding voice and a lithe body to lead the dancers and singers behind him — a talented bunch who, like Richmond, are mostly from out of town, making their Olney debuts.

(The only thing that doesn’t ring true, perhaps, is when he pretends to play saxophone in some songs. Singing, dancing, acting — you can’t expect someone to master musical instruments as well. Sometimes we need to be reminded we’re at a musical.)

Moving so many around on a limited stage isn’t an easy task, but choreographer Breon Arzell does the job with flair, aided by the knowledge that the book for the musical was co-written with Jim Lewis by dance legend Bill T. Jones.

Although the grooves seem nonstop, the music pauses long enough to tell the story through Richmond’s narration, punctuated by well-chosen projections by Kelly Colburn of headlines and Kuti’s fascinating life (he tried at one point to run for president, though yet again he was thwarted by thugs in power).

Even as he gains worldwide attention with his music nearing a par with Bob Marley, Kuti is haunted by the extortations of his mother, an activist with a resume as impressive as her son’s. And as commanding as Richmond is in the title role, he is upstaged by Chicago’s Melody A. Betts as the mother.

A late addition to the cast due to Nova Y. Payton needing to drop out for family reasons, Betts’ stirring solos earned their own standing ovations — something you don’t often see at musicals.

Her casting may have been a result of connections with director Lili-Anne Brown who did award-winning projects in the Windy City before coming to D.C., where she recently won Helen Hayes Award prize for directing Woolly Mammoth’s “Ain’t No Mo.’”

And just as Kuti and his music were singular, so is “Fela!”, a splendid production not to be missed. Because who knows when it will ever come again — and as well done?

Running time: Two hours, 15 minutes, with one intermission.

Photo credit: Duain Richmond in “Fela!” Photo by Teresa Castracane.

“Fela!” Runs through Aug. 13 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-SandySpring Road, Olney, MD. Tickets at 201-924-3400 orClick Here.