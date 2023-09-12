Review: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic Theatre

A Priest Falls in Love in Spanish-Language DC Debut

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo 3 Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 4 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Review: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic Theatre

The drama of a priest falling in love with a parishioner has been played out in many forms. 

The tantalizing notion of a forbidden romance was part of Tennessee Williams’ “The Night of the Iguana,” Colleen McCullough’s novel “The Thorn Birds” (made into a TV miniseries with Richard Chamberlain), and the hot priest that tantalized Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag.” 

It was also an apparent scandal in 2009 when a Cuban-American priest in Miami, famous as a broadcast host, was forced to leave the Catholic Church after photographs emerged of him kissing a woman at a public beach, presumably in the moonlight.

It was enough of a scandal to inspire a new play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Nilo Cruz. “Baño de Luna” (“Bathing in the Moonlight”) is receiving its Spanish-language D.C. premiere at the GALA Hispanic Theatre in a strong production.

Leave it to the Cuban-born Cruz, who won the Pulitzer 20 years ago for “Anna in the Tropics,” to bring poetry and theologic consideration to the issue, which to non-Catholics may not be an issue at all.

In fact, it’s rather benign romance that blossoms between Raúl Méndez’s Padre Monroe and Hannia Guillén’s single mother. But if you don’t think they’re on shaky ground, Clifton Chadick’s set design spells it out for you: an enormous chasm zig-zagging across the raised marble-like platform. Its edges shine as if to constantly remind you of its dangers. For theatergoers, it’s almost a distraction worrying that an actor will errantly back into the hole and get injured.

The danger is enhanced by the lighting of Christian D. Henrriquez, the church and home settings are distinguished by the projections of Hailey Laroe. Sidney Forkpah designed costumes, sacred and profane.

If there’s a whiff of shock in the proceedings, it comes early, when Padre Monroe comes on a little strong to the young parishioner, whose faith tells her that this kind of connection is verboten.

Yet it’s paced such that their relationship isn’t sealed until the end of the first act, and even then with a kiss that generates a gasp in the audience (proving that, yes, this actually still is a forbidden notion to many). 

More than a two-hander, though, Cruz’ work is built on creating a Cuban-American home, whose elderly matriarch (Luz Nicolás) is beginning to fail despite a strong spirit; a prodigal son who returns home after failing in medical school; and a graduating grandson eager to get into the world. 

The acting throughout is strong. Méndez, a Mexican film actor (who has appeared in the streaming series “Narcos” and “Sense 8”) is dashing and compelling as Padre Monroe, able to hold the audience from his opening homily, about the necessity to widen the boundaries of the church, not narrow them. 

It’s no surprise that women of many generations are drawn to him. 

The object of his heart, though, is Marcela, a glowing presence played by Guillén another experienced actor who is also making her GALA debut (she was in the soap “Passions” and “Burn Notice,” as well as a number of previous plays by Cruz. Her allure to the priest is said to have come through her passion in playing piano (she had to sell her own to finance the failed medical hopes of her brother). One drawback is that we don’t get to see this talent or its enchantment unfold. 

Nicolás, a GALA favorite, shines again as the grandmother, who is hilarious one moment and touching the next. She mistakenly thinks her long gone returning son is actually her late husband. Accordingly, Hiram Delgado, a Puerto Rican actor with his own impressive list of credits (“Madam Secretary,” “New Amsterdam”) plays both.

Victor Salinas gives some energy to portraying Marcela’s son, and as a member of the younger generation, nonplussed about his mother’s new apparent love. 

It is up to Obispo Andrews, a GALA company member, to give weight and consideration as bishop to the decision on his apparently straying priest. 

The nature of love and its often less-emphasized role in the Bible become part of Padre Monroe’s pleadings and offers food for thought in a production that doesn’t always rely on words. Indeed, there’s no choreographer credited, so we may Cruz, who also directed, was behind the movement on stage that includes what we interpret as a bare-chested plea for understanding in act two.

There’s also a near-surrealistic scene that precedes the grandmother’s demise, in which she imagines being reunited with her husband.

The underlying struggles of a Cuban family adjusting in America helps bring some heft to “Baño de Luna,” whose central quandary about love vs. devotion would seem to have been settled long ago. 

Running time: About two hours with one intermission. 

Photo credit: Raul Méndez and Hannia Gullién in “Baño de Luna (Bathing in Moonlight).” Photo by Daniel Martinez

“Baño de Luna (Bathing in Moonlight),” in Spanish with English subtitles, continues through Oct. 1 at GALA Hispanic Theatre, 3333 14th St NW. Tickets at 202-234-7174 or Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THE 39 STEPS at NextStop Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE 39 STEPS at NextStop Theatre Company

NextStop Theatre Company’s kickoff to its tin anniversary is delightful, hilarious, and engaging. The joy the cast and crew infuse into the performance is palpable and compelling, creating a shared experience that truly elevates live theater.

2
Review: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic Theatre

The tantalizing notion of a forbidden romance was part of Tennessee Williams’ “The Night of the Iguana,” Colleen McCullough’s novel “The Thorn Birds” (made into a TV miniseries with Richard Chamberlain), and the hot priest that tantalized Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag.” 

3
Review: ECHO at Cirque Du Soliel Photo
Review: ECHO at Cirque Du Soliel

Cirque du Soliel’s ECHO, now making its U.S. premiere, is chock full of wonder and spectacle. There’s no CGI or stunt doubles here, these 52 artists amaze with their strength, agility, artistry and precision.

4
Theater Alliance Reveals Lineup For 21st Season Photo
Theater Alliance Reveals Lineup For 21st Season

The upcoming 2023-2024 Season from Theater Alliance will explore movements — both how we move through space and how we change the world. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

From This Author - Roger Catlin

Roger Catlin, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a Washington D.C.-based arts writer whose work appears regularly in SmithsonianMagazine.com. and AARP the Magazine. He has a... (read more about this author)

Review: MONUMENTAL TRAVESTIES at Mosaic TheaterReview: MONUMENTAL TRAVESTIES at Mosaic Theater
Review: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic TheatreReview: BAÑO DE LUNA (BATHING IN MOONLIGHT) at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Review: FELA! at Olney Theatre CenterReview: FELA! at Olney Theatre Center
Review: WHAT'S GOING ON NOW at Kennedy CenterReview: WHAT'S GOING ON NOW at Kennedy Center

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Festival Pops Orchestra: American Icons
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mariachi Herencia de México
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lightwire Theater
Hylton Performing Arts Center (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (8/02-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents "Young Frankenstein"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Arena Stage (10/13-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reduced Shakespeare Company
Hylton Performing Arts Center (4/13-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You