Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena Stage

A seismic theatrical jolt.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena Stage

A seismic theatrical jolt shot through the theatre world this past Thursday evening when a startling, radically deconstructed production of Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches opened at Arena Stage; this interpretation grabs you like a "fever-dream" of the mind. As soon as I walked in to see this interpretation of this classic play of the American canon, a distinctly European sensibility took hold, and I noticed the chandeliers were all covers in heavy tarp/sheeting and the Angel was raking the theatre-in -the -round stage while moving gradations of sand around an inner circle. This Angel appears with some frequency in this interpretation and we are reminded that there "are" angels in America ---perhaps we do not need be ruled by the crazed politics that divide us. We can choose to fight our biases and preconceptions.

This audaciously ingenious and zeitgeist-changing interpretation by famed international film and theater Director János Szász is like a punch in the psychic gut as we are simultaneously propelled into a sensory world of imagery and symbolism that evokes the subconscious psyche as the characters in the play (the word "characters" seems so antiquated in the context of this interpretation) evoke differing aspects of the mind. I felt as if I was in a dreamscape of the psyche throughout the play.

Director Szász has the ensemble often staying on stage in other spaces while one scene begins, and the preceding scene ends in an overlapping manner. The roles and actors seem to radiate a seemingly unconscious connection to one another even though the play is about the disconnection and fragmentation of relationships ---this is the genius of the approach here---nothing is done in the expected manner and a dualism of approach occurs. Even if you are an avid fan of this play, you will be continually surprised by the directorial choices-----one is walking "through the looking glass" and down the rabbit hole in each moment of this production.

This play had already pushed the envelope of the boundaries of technique and content when first produced and in several major productions ---(I have seen it in several differing productions over the years) ---in this production, the envelope has been torn open and the results are worth it. It is as if I had never seen the production before -Director Szász has seemingly deconstructed ever single line of text and aligned each line with an equally powerful subtext, visceral image, or stage movement; every single pause and word seems to have been radically rethought.

To reveal too much would spoil the play for potential audiences so just a few scenes that linger: A son confesses his homosexuality to his mother over an actual physical coiling phone line that is pulled tautly across the width of the stage, a casket becomes a couch for partners to talk, tables are thrown on their side and become perches for conversation, and Roy Cohn's moral turpitude is shown as he descends into an inferno-like hell of his own making.

In 1989, Susan Sontag wrote a book that influenced me greatly-AIDS and its Metaphors ----in her lucid and profound work, Sontag argues that the myths and metaphors and stigmatization surrounding the illness cause even more fatalities than the disease itself. In my "mind's eye" --in this dramatic interpretation, AIDS may BE the metaphor and I believe the director may have been saying that we infect one another with our biases and hatred of the "other". Certainly the callousness of the presential administration towards the LGBT community of the historical period (1985-1986) is well documented ---the plague of AIDS spiraled out of control with nary the blink of an eye from many influential quarters. This callousness of tone is well-incorporated in this production.

Stage design by Maruti Evans is transporting and totally envelops all sections of the theatre -in -the round -stage space. (As alluded to earlier, the imagery and symbolism evoked by the scenic and visual elements is evocative to the max). Via a highly practical and artistically thought-out choice, the use of a circular hole in the middle of the circular theatre- in -the- round, allows for several interesting and thought-provoking theatrical moments. This angel ascends from the earth ----unlike the angel who descends from the heavens in previous versions. A dream sequence of Antarctica is sharply realized, and grains of sand fell (like streams of water from the heavens) upon the stage, evoking a feeling of the transitory aspect of time.

The ensemble of actors is all exceptional and this is, perhaps, one of the most effectively unified ensembles I have witnessed in many years. All the actors are completely in thrall to the servicing of the text and the director's radically deconstructed and thematic approach. Director Szász seemed to stress both the specifics of his actors' character interpretation as well as, concurrently, dissecting archetypes.

Doubling and tripling of characters is well-managed here; the director has made the transitions fluid---with an exceptional awareness of not telegraphing these transitions. The characters sometimes seemed to be experiencing a continuous series of tiny terrors trying to run away from themselves and this must have influenced the constant movement onstage (and even in the aisles of the theater). Props and furniture were constantly moved around as well to enhance themes and atmosphere.

Each actor should be cited equally as befits this staging: John Austin, Michael Kevin Darnall, Edward Gero, Billie Krishawn, Susan Rome, Justin Weaks, Nick Westrate, and Deborah Ann Woll. (I would be remiss, however, if I did not mention the very absorbing, cleanly delineated and "non-fussy" interpretation of Mr. Westrate as Prior Walter -in a role that is sometimes overacted to a strident effect).

The original music and sound direction by Fabian Obispo kicks up and helps in jumpstarting several startling and effectively jarring scenes ---while fostering the required mood. Jazzy music, dissonant music and even House music are all employed at various times.

Lighting by Christopher Akerlind was evocative and costumes by Oana Botez were sartorially surprising and engaging to the eye.

A very refreshing aspect of the production was the unabashedly natural presentation of the sexual act both overt and more implicit as in the homoerotic subtext between the characters of Roy Cohn (a supremely sly performance of slow-burning fire by Edward Gero) and Joe Pitt (a marvelous John Austin). Full frontal male nudity shocked the audience and elicited gasps which I found to be ridiculous, especially considering the themes of the play.

Commendations to Arena Stage and Molly Smith, Artistic Director, and Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer for the courage and creative foresight to present this radical interpretation of a groundbreaking classic play.

This challenging and reinvigorating interpretation of Kushner's masterwork by acclaimed theater and film Director János Szász will be reckoned with, dissected, and analyzed until at least the next millennium.

Running Time: Three Hours and 30 minutes with one fifteen -minute intermission

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches runs through April 23, 2023 in the Fichanlder Stage at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth Street, Washington, DC 20024.

Photo Credit: Nick Westrate and Michael Kevin Darnall in Arena Stage's production of Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches. Photo by Tony Powell.




Review: THE JOFFREY BALLET: ANNA KARENINA at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE JOFFREY BALLET: ANNA KARENINA at Kennedy Center
How do you fit an 800-page Russian classic into a night's ballet? Throw a lot of ballroom dances. There has been a couple of attempts to make Leo Tolstoy's 'Anna Karenina' into a ballet before - there also has been two operas and nearly two dozen filmed versions. Past ballets have usied a pastiche of works from Tchaikovsky for the music. But Yuri Possokhov's recent version, presented with verve this week at the Kennedy Center is a winning one.
Feature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita Rivera Photo
Feature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita Rivera
It was a like coming home with Chita Rivera full circle and approaching a kind of comfortable closure when I attended the Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala 2023 honoring the Broadway legend Chita Rivera at the Italian Embassy in Washington. DC.  The iconic legend of theatrical music and dance (What a dancer she is!) was feted with the prestigious award from Signature Theatre and a warm response from a very “Chita-friendly” roster of performers and an audience of patrons, fans and supporters. (Rivera has also won about every award in the book including two Tony Awards, a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Kennedy Center Honor).
Interview: Theatre Life with Susan Rome Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Susan Rome
Today's subject Susan Rome is currently living her thetre life in an epic way. She is currently playing four very different roles in Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches at Arena Stage. The production runs through April 23rd in Arena Stage's Fichlander Theatre Space.
Washington Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at The Kennedy Center Next Month Photo
Washington Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at The Kennedy Center Next Month
The Washington Ballet presents its full-length production of the iconic ballet The Sleeping Beauty May 4-7, 2023, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 

From This Author - David Friscic

David has always had a passionate interest in the arts from acting in professional dinner theatre and community theatre to reviewing film and local theatre in college.  He is thrilled ... (read more about this author)


Feature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita RiveraFeature: Coming Home Full Circle With Chita Rivera
April 7, 2023

It was a like coming home with Chita Rivera full circle and approaching a kind of comfortable closure when I attended the Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala 2023 honoring the Broadway legend Chita Rivera at the Italian Embassy in Washington. DC.  The iconic legend of theatrical music and dance (What a dancer she is!) was feted with the prestigious award from Signature Theatre and a warm response from a very “Chita-friendly” roster of performers and an audience of patrons, fans and supporters. (Rivera has also won about every award in the book including two Tony Awards, a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Kennedy Center Honor).
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena StageReview: ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena Stage
April 3, 2023

A seismic theatrical jolt shot through the theatre world this past Thursday evening when a startling, radically deconstructed production of Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches opened at the Arena Stage; this interpretation grabs you like a “fever-dream” of the mind.  As soon as I walked in to see this interpretation of this classic play of the American canon, a distinctly European sensibility took hold, and I noticed the chandeliers were all covers in heavy tarp/sheeting and the Angel was raking the theatre-in -the -round stage while moving gradations of sand around an inner circle.  This Angel appears with some frequency in this interpretation and we are reminded that there “are” angels in America ---perhaps we do not need be ruled by the crazed politics that divide us.  We can choose to fight our biases and preconceptions.
Review: RISING at Kennedy CenterReview: RISING at Kennedy Center
March 29, 2023

Acclaimed Tenor Lawrence Brownlee treated his audience, at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, with an afternoon of engaging, sensitive vocal interpretations of some of the world’s most talented African American composers.  This invigorating program, entitled Rising, increased in vocal nuance, and beautifully intonated clarity as it ran the gamut of spiritual, romantic, jazzy, contemplative, and socially conscious original compositions by this illustrious and very talented roster of creative composers.
Review: PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature TheatreReview: PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
March 17, 2023

The clash of cultures –between West and East—is portrayed with poetic and musical flourish in Signature Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s rarefied and insightful Pacific Overtures. This very specialized of musicals should now appeal to a larger audience thanks to the savvy, relevant and comprehensive direction by Ethan Heard.
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Keegan TheatreReview: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Keegan Theatre
February 1, 2023

In a world of fake news, alternate facts, social media frenzy and an increasingly opinionated and polarized public/audience, the issues raised in the intellectually challenging play The Lifespan of a Fact are more relevant than ever.  Now being presented at the Keegan Theatre, this play may be short in length, but it probingly explores the weighty issues of the passion of the essay writer/prose stylist versus the scrupulous and zealous fact-checking of the journalist/article writer.
share
close sound sound