Review: AMERICA'S SEXIEST COUPLE at Best Medicine Rep

The 90's was one of the golden ages for sitcoms, dramas and comedies wrapped up into bit-size 30 minutes (including commercials). In America's Sexiest Couple, written by Ken Levine of Cheers fame, TV has changed, and so have Craig McAllister (John Morogiello) and Susan White (Kari Luther), who respectively played Jeff and Jill, a.k.a America's Sexiest Couple, on the dramedy Residents. After Residents, Susan and Craig go their separate ways, but they meet again in Syracuse, New York to attend the funeral of a castmate. Sparks fly as the two on-screen lovers reflect back on their careers and lives after their fame sizzled out. Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple, directed by Kathleen Barth, explores the relationship between Susan and Craig, and how Residents impacted their lives.

Morgoiello and Luther definitely have on-stage chemistry. Craig and Susan argue, joke, and tease each other like they have known each other for years, which makes sense as they both have collaborated together on many projects together in real life. The tension is especially high when they discuss their former relationships with their spouses, and the ups and downs of acting.

Yes, there is sex in this play, and it is done rom-com style. Craig and Susan bumbling around in the dark together is funny. Kudos to the play's intimacy director, Emily Sucher, for the playful choreography and movement of this intimate and hilarious scene.

The Bellboy (Fletcher Love) takes a selfie with Susan (Kari Luther) in Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple. Photo by Mia Amado.

If two is a crowd, then three's company. Enter The Bellboy (Fletcher Love), a Millennial who doesn't know anything about The Residents. It's hilarious to watch Craig and Susan try to convince (and bribe) him to watch the show. Generational misunderstandings and "clashes" can make for good laughs, if done right, and the dynamic between this Millennial and two Boomers creates a great atmosphere for joke delivery.

In sitcoms, there are often episodes dedicated to serious topics, and America's Sexiest Couple brings up an extremely traumatic event, which impacts Susan's life significantly. However, the script doesn't treat Susan's trauma respectfully, and it becomes dismissive of her experience.

Despite the script's shortcomings, Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple is a well-acted play.

Running Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes without an intermission

Photo credit & caption: Craig (John Morogiello) comforts Susan (Kari Luther) in Best Medicine Rep's production of America's Sexiest Couple. Photo by Mia Amado.

Trigger Warning: This production contains mature themes, including references to sexual violence.



America's Sexiest Couple runs until January 29, 2023 at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Tickets are on sale here.