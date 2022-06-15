Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at The Kennedy Center

This dazzling take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved works comes to the Kennedy Center! In this new take on A Midsummer Night's Dream the cast of righteously funny characters have been translated into a gorgeous ballet adaptation from the New York City Ballet. Immediately when the curtain opens you know you are in for a treat as the set itself acts as a visual love letter to Shakespeare's infamous forest. The gorgeous set transports the audience into a mischievous fairy den and Puck (played by Taylor Stanley) immediately captures our attention and refuses to let go. In every scene he completely steals the spotlight as the green haired trouble maker that simply explodes across the stage, all the while barely making a sound. We then are introduced to our fairy king and queen Titania (played by Sarah Mearns) and our Oberon (played by Daniel Ulbricht) who seem to float and glimmer even as they quarrel. One of the most impressive aspects of this production is the excellence in directing, as every emotion and thought Shakespeare originally gave to speaking characters was conveyed exceptionally through movement.

One of the most striking aspects of this production by far was the transcendent set and costuming of the company. The costuming seemed to highlight every pirouette or tour jete performed and perfectly encapsulated the whimsical, regal, and sometimes mischievous forest. The costuming worked harmoniously with the set design to completely transport the audience into the faerie world. From its towering, mysterious trees to an explosion of flowers in the regal wedding hall the set feels alive and electric just like its dancers. One of the most enchanting parts of the show takes place in the second act beneath the billowing arches of flowers between principal dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle. It was perhaps one of the most moving pas de deux's I have ever seen and Peck and Angle looked as if they were born to dance with each other. Melting and anticipating every move and physicalizing the very definition of love. If you are looking for a dazzling, spectacular evening look no further than the New York City Ballet's A Midsummer Night's dream. The show runs from June 9-12 tickets can be purchased here