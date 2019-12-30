Reston Community Players Presents Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT

Reston Community Players continues its theme of murderous comedy as its 53rd season continues with Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays). The award-winning production that combines murder with nonstop laughter runs January 17-February 1 at the Reston Community Center.

"I really want to make my mark bringing this murder mystery genre to the stage with both humor and homage to all the classics like Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle to even modern writers like James Patterson and Patricia Cornwell," said director Liz Mykietyn. "The great joy of doing this script by local playwright Ken Ludwig is the comedy intertwined, which is where my strengths tend to be both as an actor and director and where my extremely talented cast is truly shining as the actors develop this story. They are absolutely amazing in their roles."

It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in the isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

Leading the cast of The Game's Afoot is Tim Silk as William Gillette/Sherlock Holmes. He is joined by Zell Murphy (Felix Geisel/Moriarty), Nathan McGraw (Simon Bright/Zerlinksky), Charlene Sloan (Madge Geisel/Marian), Alexa Yarboro (Aggie Wheeler/Alice), Susan D. Garvey (Martha Gillette), Katie Kramer (Daria Chase) and Carolyn Heier (Inspector Harriet Goring). The production's swings are Ryan Heise and Katherine McClintic.

In addition to Mykietyn, the Game's Afoot production team includes Lora Buckman (Producer), Richard Durkin (Assistant Producer), Alecia Nault (Assistant Director), Sandy Dotson (Stage Manager), Nicolas Queyrane (Set Designer/Special Effects), Rick Young (Master Carpenter), Joe Pecsi (Tech Director/Master Electrician), Ian Claar (Fight Director), Kathy Dunlap (Costume Designer), Peter Ponzini (Lighting Designer), Rick Dulik (Sound Designer), Diana Knollman (Props Mistress), Kaitlyn De Litta (Weapons Master), Cathy Reider (Set Painter), Kate Keifer (Set Dressing) and Kat Brais (Hair/Makeup Designer).

Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot will perform at Reston Community Center's CenterStage, 2310 Colts Neck Road in Reston, Va. January 17-18, 24-26, and January 31-February 1. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. except for January 26 which is a matinee with a 2:00 p.m. curtain. The production is generously sponsored by Escape Room Herndon. For tickets, contact the box office at (703) 476-4500 x3 or online at www.restonplayers.org. CenterStage is accessible and offers listening devices for the hearing impaired.

Reston Community Players (RCP) is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that has been producing quality theatrical productions since 1966. The Reston Community Players has brought to the public a variety of theatrical experiences over the years and is committed to theatrical excellence and professionalism through the promotion of diverse, creative experiences for the education and cultural enrichment of the community. Partially funded by grants from Fairfax County in cooperation with ArtsFairfax, RCP welcomes all and offers something for everyone. Visit RCP online at www.restonplayers.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Heffner Photography





