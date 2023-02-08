Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena Stage

This D.C. premiere of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell's quirky, edgy musical has been delighting packed houses, with fans from more than 40 states descending on D.C..

Feb. 08, 2023  
Quirky Cult-Favorite Musical RIDE THE CYCLONE Now Playing Through March 5 At Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announced today a two-week extension of Ride the Cyclone, now playing through through March 5, 2023, to meet audience demand.

This D.C. premiere of Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell's quirky, edgy musical has been delighting packed houses, with fans from more than 40 states descending on D.C.-many cosplaying as their favorite character-to catch the cult favorite. Join the "enthralled cult" of Cyclone devotees-including the 10,000 who have already caught this production-and purchase your tickets today at arenastage.org/cyclone.

"Ride the Cyclone is exactly what both theaters and theatergoers need now," commented Arena Stage Executive Producer Edgar Dobie. "At its core, the show is a celebration of being alive that resonates with today's audiences, as we've seen from both enthusiastic fan response as well as box office receipts. As the non-profit theater industry continues to recover from the pandemic, we are buoyed by the success of this little show with a big message."

"It's been a joy to watch Ride the Cyclone rock our audiences, both young and older," said Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith. "We were thrilled to have the show's co-creator Jacob Richmond-along with dynamic director Sarah Rasmussen-in the rehearsal hall here at Arena fine-tuning and changing the original material with this remarkable company of artists both on stage and behind the scenes. Every once in a while a theater piece hits the zeitgeist of the moment and D.C. audiences are answering the Cyclone call with a roar!" Read more about Ride the Cyclone's fascinating 15-year history on Arena's blog, The B-Side, here.

The production has been celebrated both by passionate fans who follow the show closely on TikTok and pack the front rows decked out in their best costumes (the character Jane Doe has been a particularly popular source of cosplay inspiration!), as well as by those who are encountering Cyclone for the very first time.

"I'd never heard of this show-apparently the only one in the audience! But it was amazing. Incredibly inventive, terrific performances. A light at the end of the tunnel of tragedy. Couldn't ask for more! Thanks for introducing me to this show," raved an audience member named Cheryl.

With now 32 performances to go, and many affordable ways to snag a ticket, there is no better time to climb aboard The Cyclone rollercoaster for the ride of your life:

  • Theatergoers 30 and under can take advantage of Arena Stage's Pay Your Age program, where, just like the name says, your age determines the price;
  • Full-time students are invited to purchase tickets at 35% off;
  • U.S. military community members, active first responders, and educators save 20%; and
  • Starting 90 minutes before the performance, a limited number of half-price tickets will be available for sale in person at the Arena Sales Office, subject to availability.

Learn more about Arena's ticket savings programs at arenastage.org/savings-programs.

Buy Ride the Cyclone tickets here.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacting the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its eighth decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org




Review: JARDIN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: JARDIN SALVAJE (NATIVE GARDENS) at GALA Hispanic Theatre
A play can't get much closer to its origins than Karen Zacarias' 'Jardín salvaje (Native Gardens)' that opened at the GALA Hispanic Theatre.
Interview: Theatre Life with Jessica Vosk Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Jessica Vosk
Today's subject is one of those performers that proves you can reinvent yourself to great success. Many of us locally came to know Jessica Vosk when she blew into the Kennedy Center with the national tour of Wicked in the role of Elphaba. After touring with the show she took Broadway by storm in that same role. What is interesting about Jessica's professional performing carer is that it really didn't start until age 30 as she had been working on Wall Street up until then. Lucky for us, she made that career move.
Cast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the musical Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.
Review: BARS AND MEASURES at Mosaic Theater Photo
Review: BARS AND MEASURES at Mosaic Theater
The clever title of Idris Goodwin's play 'Bars and Measures' at the Mosaic Theater refers both to components of musical notation as well as the harsh realities of the American justice system.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
February 7, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the musical Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.
Regalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band At the King Center Studio TheatreRegalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group Presents Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band At the King Center Studio Theatre
February 3, 2023

Regalitos Foundation has announced Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts!
Studio Theatre Announces Cast For Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'SStudio Theatre Announces Cast For Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S
February 3, 2023

From March 1-April 9, 2023, Studio Theatre will present a new production of Clyde's, the 2021 comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and contemporary American theatre icon Lynn Nottage. Nottage's work comes to the Studio stages for the first time in this wry and wistful show, which a recent nationwide survey by American Theatre magazine found to be the most-produced play in the United States this season.
Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich's HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre CompanyMoisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich's HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES is Coming to Shakespeare Theatre Company
February 1, 2023

Shakespeare Theatre Company will present a new work this season from multi-Tony nominated Moisés Kaufman, Amanda Gronich, and Tectonic Theatre Project (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife): Here There Are Blueberries.  
Mazin Akar, Neagheen Homaifar & More to Star in SELLING KABUL at Signature TheatreMazin Akar, Neagheen Homaifar & More to Star in SELLING KABUL at Signature Theatre
January 30, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the play Selling Kabul, written by Sylvia Khoury.
share