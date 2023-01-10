Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE

The play tells the story of two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and a cake that forces them to reexamine their beliefs.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Prologue Theatre Presents Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE

Prologue Theatre kicks off the new year with The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ("This is Us," "American Gods") and directed by Aria Velz. This production, in association with NextStop Theatre Company, is a thought-provoking comedy about two brides planning their wedding, a conservative Christian baker and her husband, and the cake that forces them all to reexamine their beliefs about each other and themselves.

Director Aria Velz explains what drew her to this piece: "The theme of LGBTQ acceptance in The Cake is very important to me personally. Beyond that, the characters Bekah has given us are fully human - not stereotypes. All four are struggling with their own biases, questioning elements of their lives, questioning the health of their relationships, and deciding how they want to move forward."

The cast of The Cake features Nicole Halmos (Della), Sabrina Lynne Sawyer (Macy), Tara Forseth (Jen), and Sam Lunay (Tim). In addition to Director Aria Velz, the production team includes Alexa Duimstra (Costume Design), Helen Garcia-Alton (Lighting Design), Justin Schmitz (Sound Design), Jason Tamborini (Scenic Design & Technical Direction), Sierra Young (Intimacy Direction), and Katie Buchwell (Production Stage Manager).

"Our plays are intended to inspire and incite conversation," said Prologue's Founding Artistic Director Jason Tamborini. "The Cake raises so many wonderful conversation topics around finding your purpose, fully accepting the people in your life for who they are versus who you want them to be, and letting go of the past and embracing the present."

Audience members can join Jason to discuss these topics and more during one of Prologue's in-person post-show conversations following the matinee performance of The Cake on Sunday, February 12, and Sunday, February 19.

The Cake is being performed at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002 from February 2 to February 26, 2023. Performances begin at 7:30 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2:30 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased via www.prologuetheatre.org.

This Prologue Theatre/NextStop Theatre co-production of The Cake will then transfer to Herndon, VA for an additional four weeks of performances, March 10 - April 2, 2023.

Please note, this production is recommended for adults only and contains mild sexual content, coarse language, and partial nudity.




Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatr Photo
Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatre
Ayo (HBO’s The Apollo) and Rochelle Rice (Sweet Honey In The Rock®) will perform in First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald, a cabaret dedicated to the music of acclaimed jazz artist Ella Fitzgerald at Signature Theatre.
Opera Lafayette to Present PERGOLESI! as Part of 2022/23 Season Dedicated to The Era of Ma Photo
Opera Lafayette to Present PERGOLESI! as Part of 2022/23 Season Dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm, Opera Lafayette will present Pergolesi!, part of their 2022/23 season dedicated to The Era of Madame de Pompadour.
Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday N Photo
Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings
Works by local playwrights Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay and Nayna Agrawal have been selected for Signature Theatre's 2023 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings.
Samuel Becketts ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This Month Photo
Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This Month
The Washington Stage Guild will continue its 2022-2023 season, a “Season of Transitions,” with Endgame by Samuel Beckett, directed by Alan Wade. Performances begin January 26 - 28 with four Pay-What-You-Can previews and run until February 19, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Ayo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature TheatreAyo & Rochelle Rice to Star in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ELLA FITZGERALD at Signature Theatre
January 10, 2023

Ayo (HBO’s The Apollo) and Rochelle Rice (Sweet Honey In The Rock®) will perform in First Lady of Song: Ella Fitzgerald, a cabaret dedicated to the music of acclaimed jazz artist Ella Fitzgerald at Signature Theatre.
Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play ReadingsWorks by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings
January 6, 2023

Works by local playwrights Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay and Nayna Agrawal have been selected for Signature Theatre's 2023 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings.
Samuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This MonthSamuel Beckett's ENDGAME to Open at Washington Stage Guild This Month
January 5, 2023

The Washington Stage Guild will continue its 2022-2023 season, a “Season of Transitions,” with Endgame by Samuel Beckett, directed by Alan Wade. Performances begin January 26 - 28 with four Pay-What-You-Can previews and run until February 19, 2023.
Early Childhood Shows and Education Programs Abound This Winter At Imagination StageEarly Childhood Shows and Education Programs Abound This Winter At Imagination Stage
January 4, 2023

As 2023 starts, Imagination Stage welcomes the very youngest theatre-goers and learners to its robust early childhood programming for ages 1-5. The programming, called “My First Imagination Stage,” comes in these forms:
Artwork Based On Animator Ron Campbell Comes To Nepenthe GalleryArtwork Based On Animator Ron Campbell Comes To Nepenthe Gallery
January 3, 2023

The Beatles along with Scooby-Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, & much more are among the artwork on display and all based on the 50-year career of the late Ron Campbell.
share