Prologue Theatre New Works Series FOREWORD Returns In 2023

Prologue Theatre is accepting submissions for its new works series, FOREWORD, beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Dec. 30, 2022  

Jason Tamborini, Prologue Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, explains why continuing the focus on developing new work is important to the theatre's mission:

"Here at Prologue we believe that devoting time and resources to new works gives us a chance to have timely conversations - to think and talk about the artwork as it relates to our current lives and our history, regardless of its subject matter. We know that the developmental process is vital to creating these conversations around new plays. Without a solid workshop process, new plays end up being created in a vacuum, without the opportunity for artistic collaboration that challenges and enhances the work-and the conversations it creates."

Three new plays will be chosen to be workshopped in person, at Prologue's Arlington, VA rehearsal space during April and May 2023. The workshop is a paid opportunity for the playwright to collaborate for two weeks with a team of performers, a dramaturg, and a director to refine and enhance their new piece. There will be a public reading of each of the new plays, at the conclusion of their workshop period, so that audience feedback can also be incorporated into the development process.

Full details about the workshops, the play submission requirements, and how to apply for a scholarship to cover the $11 submission fee can be found on Prologue's website at
prologuetheatre.org/foreword.

The submission window for playwrights opens on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and closes on Sunday, January 15, 2023, or when 250 scripts have been submitted. No housing or housing/travel stipend is being offered. If a playwright is not a local, DMV area resident and elects to submit their work for consideration, they are responsible for securing their own housing and/or travel if selected.

Prologue Theatre is committed to staffing and casting our productions with equality, diversity, and inclusion at the forefront of the process. BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ playwrights are highly encouraged to apply.

Prologue Theatre is an Arlington, VA based non-profit, professional theatre company founded in 2018. The vision for Prologue Theatre originated with Founding Artistic Director Jason Tamborini and centers around Prologue's commitment to producing works that can be the catalyst for deeper dialogue and conversation on topical issues - ones that are sometimes challenging to talk about. Prologue Theatre's Board of Directors fully supports this mission and is also pleased to offer additional opportunities for local theatre artists to share their talents with the community.


More Hot Stories For You


