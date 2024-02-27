Pressenda Chamber Players To Present Three Upcoming Concerts To Close Out The Bach Room Concert Series

Pressenda Chamber Players-the Ensemble in Residence at Washington Conservatory of Music will present three upcoming concerts to close out the Bach Room Concert Series in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park.

Founded by Artistic Director and cellist Tobias Werner, Pressenda Chamber Players will perform concerts on March 24, April 28 and June 23, 2024.

Sunday, March 24

Pressenda Chamber Players

Aaron Berofsky, violin

Tobias Werner, cello

​Phillip Bush, piano

Trio in E major, XV:28 Joseph Haydn

Piano Trio in a minor, Op. 50 Peter Ilytch Tchaikovsky

Sunday, April 28

Pressenda Chamber Players

with Sydney Lee, cello

Cello Quintet Luigi Boccherini

String Quintet in C major (D. 956, Op. posth. 163)

Franz Schubert

Aaron Berofsky, violin

Kathryn Votapek, violin

Korine Fujiwara, viola

Sydney Lee, cello

Tobias Werner, cello

Sunday, June 23

Pressenda Chamber Players

Aaron Berofsky, violin

Kathryn Votapek, violin

Guest, viola

Tobias Werner, cello

String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18 L. Beethoven

String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135

These concerts will take place in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park located at

7300 MacArthur Blvd

Glen Echo, MD 20812

A suggested donation of $25 will be used to support WCM Educational Programs.