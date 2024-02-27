Pressenda Chamber Players To Present Three Upcoming Concerts To Close Out The Bach Room Concert Series

Performances will take place on March 24, April 28, and June 23, 2024.
Pressenda Chamber Players-the Ensemble in Residence at Washington Conservatory of Music will present three upcoming concerts to close out the Bach Room Concert Series in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park.
Founded by Artistic Director and cellist Tobias Werner, Pressenda Chamber Players will perform concerts on March 24, April 28 and June 23, 2024.
Pressenda Chamber Players
Aaron Berofsky, violin
Tobias Werner, cello
Phillip Bush, piano
Trio in E major, XV:28 Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in a minor, Op. 50 Peter Ilytch Tchaikovsky
Pressenda Chamber Players
with Sydney Lee, cello
Cello Quintet Luigi Boccherini
String Quintet in C major (D. 956, Op. posth. 163)
Aaron Berofsky, violin
Kathryn Votapek, violin
Korine Fujiwara, viola
Sydney Lee, cello
Tobias Werner, cello
Pressenda Chamber Players
Aaron Berofsky, violin
Kathryn Votapek, violin
Guest, viola
Tobias Werner, cello
String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18 L. Beethoven
String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135
These concerts will take place in the Back Room of the Spanish Ballroom at Glen Echo Park located at
7300 MacArthur Blvd
Glen Echo, MD 20812
A suggested donation of $25 will be used to support WCM Educational Programs.
