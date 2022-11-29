President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Attend 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4. Seated in the presidential box in the Opera House adjacent to the Honorees, they will join an audience of over 2,000 to pay tribute to George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and members of U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.). This is the second consecutive year of the Biden-Harris Administration in which the President, First Lady, Vice President, Second Gentleman have attended the nation's highest award for lifetime achievement in the arts. The Kennedy Center is a living presidential memorial to the country's 35th President, John F. Kennedy.

Per Kennedy Center Honors tradition, on Sunday afternoon prior to the Honors Gala, the Honorees and their families will attend a private reception at the White House with the President of the United States, the First Lady, and other distinguished guests.

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, December 28 (8:00-10:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

About Kennedy Center Honors

Throughout its 45-year history, the Kennedy Center Honors has redefined America's perception of its artistic legacy and reinvented the way this nation rewards its artists. The Honors recipients are recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts-whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television-and are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.

Done+Dusted executive produces the special in association with ROK Productions, represented by Elizabeth Kelly, who serves as executive producer alongside David Jammy and Ian Stewart. Alex Rudzinski is the director.

Kennedy Center Honors Ticket Information:

For ticket inquiries, please visit kennedy-center.org/honorsinfo or email Honors@kennedy-center.org.