PostClassical Ensemble Welcomes David Mozur As New Executive Director

(PCE) has announced the hiring of David Mozur as the organization's new Executive Director. Mozur will fill the role previously held by Michelle Rathbun, who is stepping down to pursue a personal opportunity abroad.

“It has been such an incredible honor to serve as Executive Director for PostClassical Ensemble, and I leave knowing what great hands the organization will be in with David Mozur at the helm,” says Rathbun. “Though I will be watching from a distance abroad, I look forward to seeing all the success I know the future holds for PCE.”

Mozur comes to PCE with over 15 years as an arts administrator with experience in concert producing, programming, and music education. His career has spanned opera, jazz, chamber, and early music. Most recently, Mozur worked at the Folger Shakespeare Library, where he ran their early music ensemble-in-residence, the Folger Consort. During his six-year tenure at the Folger, he led the Folger Consort to new benchmarks in ticket sales and fundraising and spearheaded efforts to bring live and hybrid programming back to Folger audiences post-COVID, including producing 9 concert videos.

Prior to Folger, Mozur worked in the jazz programming office at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on a team that produced and presented over 60 concerts per season. A passionate supporter of living composers and new works, Mozur helped launch the inaugural three seasons of Washington National Opera's opera commissioning program (the American Opera Initiative), oversaw multiple years of the Kennedy Center's Betty Carter Jazz Ahead program for young jazz composers, and led several chamber music commissions while at the Folger. Mozur spent most of his upbringing overseas in Europe due to his father's career as a US foreign service officer. He received a Bachelor of Music in Musicology and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

“I am humbled and honored to join PostClassical Ensemble as Executive Director,” says Mozur. “PCE has built a home for our city's audiences to experience invigorating chamber orchestra performances in a revelatory format. I have dedicated my career to ensuring music programs operate at the highest level possible – I'm thrilled to work with Ángel and PCE's board, musicians, and supporters to grow and build on their success.”

PCE recently announced their 2023/24 season, which comes on the heels of Music Director and Conductor Ángel Gil-Ordóñez's immensely successful previous season, which saw sold out crowds, A-list actors, and rapturous critical acclaim. This year's highlights include an exploration of music and architecture with The Washington Post's Philip Kennicott, the music of Duke Ellington presented like never before, and a premiere of Jeffrey Mumford's cello concerto as part of PCE's seasonally beloved Amazing Grace concert.

“Although we will miss Michelle and her wonderful contributions to the organization greatly, we are beyond fortunate to find someone as skilled and qualified as David,” says Gil-Ordóñez. “His deep knowledge of multiple musical genres along with his experience in a variety of roles over his very impressive career is a perfect match for PCE.”

The new season begins on November 16th. Tickets are on sale now as single–ticket and subscription. For tickets and more information, visit