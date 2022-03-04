Photos/Videos: First Look at Christian Thompson, Nehal Joshi, and More in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Arena Stage

Catch Me If You Can begins performances tonight, March 4, at the Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. The musical features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and based on the Dreamworks Motion Picture.

Check out all new pre-production photos and videos below!

Catch Me If You Can will feature Christian Thompson (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as Frank Abagnale Jr., and Nehal Joshi (Arena's Disgraced, Oklahoma!) as Carl Hanratty. Also featured is Jeff McCarthy (Arena's Oliver!, Broadway's Urinetown) as Frank Sr.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Rhett Guter (Olney's Singin' in the Rain) as Roger Strong, Hayley Podschun (Broadway's Wicked National Tour) as Brenda Strong, ensemble members Cara Rose DiPietro (New London Barn Playhouse's Catch Me If You Can), Jeremiah Ginn (Broadway's Anastasia National Tour), Candice Hatakeyama (Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Ryan Lambert (Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), Jody Reynard (Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Kyra Louise Smith (The Public's Soft Power), Kristin Yancy (Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy) and swings Brianna Latrash (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour) and Bryan Charles Moore (Signature's A Chorus Line).

Joining the cast and returning to Arena are Alexandra Frohlinger (Arena's The Pajama Game) as Carol Strong, Stephanie Pope as Paula (Arena's The Odyssey) and ensemble member Brett-Marco Glauser (Arena's Disney's Newsies).

With the blessings of and in consultation with creators Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Tom Kirdahy (husband of the late Terrence McNally and head of his estate), this production will feature a never-before-performed version of the book by Terrence McNally and two songs which were not in the original Broadway musical: "50 Checks" and "Here I Am to Save the Day".

Catch Me If You Can, directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, will run March 4 - April 17, 2022, in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Press night for Catch Me If You Can will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

For complete 2021/22 Season details, visit: arenastage.org.