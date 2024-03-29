Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes of Arena Stage's UNKNOWN SOLDIER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arena Stage’s production of new musical UNKNOWN SOLDIER officially begins previews tonight, March 29. The production has released a first look at its official show art and some behind the scenes photos and video footage of rehearsal and wardrobe.

Check out the photos and video!

Arena Stage is presenting Unknown Soldier, co-written by Daniel Goldstein and the late Michael Friedman, a reinvigorated version of the heartfelt original musical, directed by Trip Cullman. Unknown Soldier will run March 29 – May 5, 2024.

Cleaning out her grandmother’s home, Ellen Rabinowitz discovers the photograph of an anonymous soldier tucked away in a box of keepsakes. And so begins a sweeping, romantic musical about a woman’s journey to unearth the secrets buried in her family’s past. Spanning three generations, Unknown Soldier unravels a delicate tangle of family lore, as Ellen chases the extraordinary story that unlocks her history—and charts her future.



Unknown Soldier comes to Arena Stage following its 2015 world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival and an early 2020 Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons, both directed by Cullman.