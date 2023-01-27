Photos & Video: First Look at RIDE THE CYCLONE DC Premiere at Arena Stage

Now playing through February 19th; quirky, edgy cult musical Ride the Cyclone takes its characters -and audience- on the ride of their lives.

Ride the Cyclone delivers surprises at every turn as it follows six teenage chamber choir singers, whose lives are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident. Stuck in the afterlife, a mechanical fortuneteller gives them a chance to *sing* their way back to earth. Part comedy, part tragedy, and wholly enchanting, this "ingeniously dark and funny musical" (The Washington Post) shines a light on the resilience of the human spirit, and reminds us how great it is to be alive.