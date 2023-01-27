Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: First Look at RIDE THE CYCLONE DC Premiere at Arena Stage

Jan. 27, 2023  

Now playing through February 19th; quirky, edgy cult musical Ride the Cyclone takes its characters -and audience- on the ride of their lives.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Ride the Cyclone delivers surprises at every turn as it follows six teenage chamber choir singers, whose lives are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident. Stuck in the afterlife, a mechanical fortuneteller gives them a chance to *sing* their way back to earth. Part comedy, part tragedy, and wholly enchanting, this "ingeniously dark and funny musical" (The Washington Post) shines a light on the resilience of the human spirit, and reminds us how great it is to be alive.

Photo credit: Margot Schulman

Marc Geller

Nick Martinez, Shinah Hey, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, and Marc Geller

Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, and Nick Martinez

Nick Martinez, Shinah Hey, Matthew Boyd Snyder, and Gabrielle Dominique

Ashlyn Maddox and Eli Mayer

Gabrielle Dominique, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, and Marc Geller

Shinah Hey and Marc Geller

(top row) Shinah Hey, (second row) Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, (bottom row) Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd Snyder, and Eli Mayer

Eli Mayer and Nick Martinez

(top) Nick Martinez with (l to r) Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Hey, Ashlyn Maddox and Matthew Boyd Snyder

Gabrielle Dominique and Shinah Hey

Gabrielle Dominique and Eli Mayer

Shinah Hey, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, Gabrielle Dominique and Matthew Boyd Snyder

Matthew Boyd Snyder and Marc Geller

Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Ashlyn Maddox, Eli Mayer, Shinah Hey, and Gabrielle Dominique

Gabrielle Dominique, Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, and Eli Mayer

Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey and Eli Mayer

Ashlyn Maddox

Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, and Eli Mayer

Ashlyn Maddox

Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Hey, Ashlyn Maddox, Eli Mayer and Nick Martinez

Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, Ashlyn Maddox, and Shinah Hey

Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, and Shinah Hey

The Set of Ride the Cyclone





George Mason Universitys School Of Theater Announces Spring 2023 Guest Artist Series Photo
George Mason University's School Of Theater Announces Spring 2023 Guest Artist Series
George Mason University's School of Theater has announced the Spring 2023 dates for its Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist Theater with leading voices from the theatrical industry discussing the logistics of making and cultivating Anti-Racist Theater.
Monumental Theatre Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING Photo
Monumental Theatre Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING
Monumental Theatre Company will stage Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's Spring Awakening. Based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play of the same name, the story follows a group of German teenagers who discover and explore their sexual identities.
Theater J Names Hayley Finn as New Artistic Director Photo
Theater J Names Hayley Finn as New Artistic Director
Theater J has announced that Hayley Finn (she/her) will become its new Artistic Director on February 1, 2023.
Chita Rivera to be Honored With Signature Theatres 2023 Stephen Sondheim Award Photo
Chita Rivera to be Honored With Signature Theatre's 2023 Stephen Sondheim Award
On April 3, 2023, Virginia’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre will honor the theatrical icon Chita Rivera with the company’s twelfth Stephen Sondheim Award.

