Photos & Video: First Look at RIDE THE CYCLONE DC Premiere at Arena Stage
Now playing through February 19th; quirky, edgy cult musical Ride the Cyclone takes its characters -and audience- on the ride of their lives.
Get a first look at photos and video below!
Ride the Cyclone delivers surprises at every turn as it follows six teenage chamber choir singers, whose lives are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident. Stuck in the afterlife, a mechanical fortuneteller gives them a chance to *sing* their way back to earth. Part comedy, part tragedy, and wholly enchanting, this "ingeniously dark and funny musical" (The Washington Post) shines a light on the resilience of the human spirit, and reminds us how great it is to be alive.
Photo credit: Margot Schulman
Nick Martinez, Shinah Hey, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, and Marc Geller
Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, and Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez, Shinah Hey, Matthew Boyd Snyder, and Gabrielle Dominique
Gabrielle Dominique, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, and Marc Geller
Shinah Hey and Marc Geller
(top row) Shinah Hey, (second row) Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, (bottom row) Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd Snyder, and Eli Mayer
(top) Nick Martinez with (l to r) Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Hey, Ashlyn Maddox and Matthew Boyd Snyder
Gabrielle Dominique and Shinah Hey
Gabrielle Dominique and Eli Mayer
Shinah Hey, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, Gabrielle Dominique and Matthew Boyd Snyder
Matthew Boyd Snyder and Marc Geller
Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Ashlyn Maddox, Eli Mayer, Shinah Hey, and Gabrielle Dominique
Gabrielle Dominique, Nick Martinez, Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey, and Eli Mayer
Matthew Boyd Snyder, Shinah Hey and Eli Mayer
Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, and Eli Mayer
Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Hey, Ashlyn Maddox, Eli Mayer and Nick Martinez
Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Gabrielle Dominique, Eli Mayer, Ashlyn Maddox, and Shinah Hey
Matthew Boyd Snyder, Nick Martinez, Eli Mayer, Gabrielle Dominique, Ashlyn Maddox, and Shinah Hey
The Set of Ride the Cyclone