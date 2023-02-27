Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is presenting Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, which will run March 24 - April 23, 2023, in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Written by one of the country's most celebrated playwrights, Tony Kushner, and directed by internationally acclaimed Hungarian-American film and theater director János Szász, Arena Stage's production will reimagine this great American epic through innovative in-the-round staging. For information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/angels.

Check out rehearsal photos!

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, won both the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1993 Tony Awards®, including Best Play (it was nominated for nine Tony Awards®). The gripping story follows how the lives of six New Yorkers intersect at a time when society and politics are rapidly changing, including a gay man abandoned by his lover when he contracts HIV, and a closeted Mormon lawyer's stalling marriage to his pill-popping wife. This spring marks the 30th anniversary of its Broadway premiere.