Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Arena Stage

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, won both the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1993 Tony Awards.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is presenting Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, which will run March 24 - April 23, 2023, in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Written by one of the country's most celebrated playwrights, Tony Kushner, and directed by internationally acclaimed Hungarian-American film and theater director János Szász, Arena Stage's production will reimagine this great American epic through innovative in-the-round staging. For information and tickets, please visit arenastage.org/angels.

Check out rehearsal photos!

Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches, won both the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four 1993 Tony Awards®, including Best Play (it was nominated for nine Tony Awards®). The gripping story follows how the lives of six New Yorkers intersect at a time when society and politics are rapidly changing, including a gay man abandoned by his lover when he contracts HIV, and a closeted Mormon lawyer's stalling marriage to his pill-popping wife. This spring marks the 30th anniversary of its Broadway premiere.

János Szász

Deborah Ann Woll, Bille Krishawn, Susan Rome, and John Austin

Maruti Evans

The cast

Susan Rome, John Austin, Deborah Ann Woll, Bille Krishawn and Justin Weaks

The cast

The cast




More Hot Stories For You


