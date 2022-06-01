Photos: First Look at DRUMFOLK at Arena Stage
Performances run May 31 â€“ June 26.
All new photos have been released for Drumfolk, now playing at Arena Stage!
Inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739, Step Afrika!'s critically-acclaimed Drumfolk will play at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater from May 31 - June 26, 2022. Drumfolk will take center stage in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage, kicking off a multi-year collaboration between the two arts organizations, while also bringing Arena's 2021/22 Season to a close.
For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.arenastage.org/drumfolk.
Photo Credit: Jim Saah
The cast of Drumfolk
