Photos: First Look at DRUMFOLK at Arena Stage

Performances run May 31 â€“ June 26.

Jun. 1, 2022 Â 

All new photos have been released for Drumfolk, now playing at Arena Stage!

Inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739, Step Afrika!'s critically-acclaimed Drumfolk will play at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater from May 31 - June 26, 2022. Drumfolk will take center stage in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage, kicking off a multi-year collaboration between the two arts organizations, while also bringing Arena's 2021/22 Season to a close.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.arenastage.org/drumfolk.

Photo Credit: Jim Saah

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk

The cast of Drumfolk





