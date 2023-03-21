Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Ford's Theatre's SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!

This musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe—one of America’s most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The Ford's Theatre 2022-2023 season continues with SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! by Cheryl L. West, based off the biography by Gayle F. Wald, production supervised by Sheldon Epps and directed by Kenneth L. Roberson. Check out first look photos below!

The team also includes choreographer William Carlos Angulo, music director Sheilah V. Walker, arranger and orchestrator Joseph Joubert and biographer Gayle F. Wald. Carrie Compere stars as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, with Carol Dennis as evangelist Katie Bell Nubin, Tharpe's mother. Learn more about SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! and find the full cast and creative team on the Ford's Theatre website.

Based on Gayle F. Wald's book Shout, Sister, Shout!: The Untold Story of Rock-and-Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, this musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe-one of America's most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists. Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women's movement for racial and sexual equality and musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s and beyond. Dive into Cheryl L. West's spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock-and-roll.

Photo Credit: André Chung.

Carol Dennis

Carrie Compere

Carrie Compere

Carrie Compere and the cast of the musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!

Carrie Compere and the cast of the musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!

Kelli Blackwell, Carrie Compere and Felicia Boswell

Carrie Compere and the cast of the musical SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!




