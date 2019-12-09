Photo Flash: Opening Night Photos of Arena Stage's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has begun performances of the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's (Broadway's Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy For You) Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

Check out opening night photos below!

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Lend Me a Tenor) tells the joyous, heart-warming story of his parents' courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected.





