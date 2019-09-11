Photo Flash: Inside First Rehearsal For RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces the full company for the world premiere of Sharyn Rothstein's (By the Water, USA Network's "Suits") timely tale about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his right to privacy. Filled with secrets, lies and political backstabbing, Right to be Forgotten centers around a young man's mistake that haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to cut himself off from his past. In a time when everyone has their own version of the truth and their own way of spreading it, who decides which truths get buried and which live forever online? Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko, Right to be Forgotten runs October 11 - November 10, 2019 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

Making their return to Arena Stage, John Austin (Arena's Kleptocracy) portrays Derril Lark, a young man fighting to erase his past from the Internet, and Guadalupe Campos (Arena's Native Gardens) plays Eve Selinsky.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Melody Butiu (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago) as Marta Lee, Rachel Felstein (Taffety Punk's Antigonick) as Annie Zahirovic, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Constellation Theatre's White Snake) as Sarita Imari and Edward O'Blenis (Red Bull Theater's The White Devil) as Alvaro Santos.

Go inside first rehearsal in the photos below!



Edward Oâa??a??Blenis (Alvaro Santos), Melody Butiu (Marta Lee), Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Sarita Imari), Rachel Felstein (Annie Zahirovic), Guadalupe Campos (Eve Selinsky) and John Austin (Derril Lark)

Melody Butiu (Marta Lee), Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Sarita Imari), Rachel Felstein (Annie Zahirovic) and Guadalupe Campos (Eve Selinsky)

Edward Oâa??a??Blenis (Alvaro Santos) and John Austin (Derril Lark)

Director Seema Sueko and playwright Sharyn Rothstein

Cast and crew





