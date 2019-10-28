Photo Flash: Arena Stage Celebrates Opening Night of RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Arena Stage's Right to be Forgotten celebrated opening night on October 24, 2019. Check out photos from the evening!

The Internet never forgets. Right to be Forgotten tells the story of a young man's mistake at 17 that haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to erase his indiscretion. But freedom of information is big business, and the tech companies aren't going down without a fight. Secrets, lies and political backstabbing abound in this riveting new drama about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his right to privacy.





